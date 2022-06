The Supreme Court issued rulings in two related cases on Monday that will make it much harder for noncitizens to challenge U.S. immigration policies in court. In one unanimous decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court ruled the federal government may continue to detain certain immigrants in removal proceedings without offering a bond hearing after six months regardless of how long they've been held. The decision centered on the case Johnson v. Arteaga-Martinez, with Justice Stephen Breyer concurring in part and dissenting in part.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO