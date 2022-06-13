UT Arlington student gets internship 18 years in the making

As 14-year Collin College history professor Michael Phillips lectured about African-Americans’ access to education before and after the Civil War, his teaching career and semester were winding down. The college told him earlier this year his contract won’t be renewed. Why?. In a letter to the Dallas Morning...
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured. Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting.
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — North Texas has a big new homeowner, literally. Shaquille O'Neal, the basketball hall of famer and NBA analyst for TNT, has purchased a home in Collin County, his realtor confirmed to WFAA. No, we don't know where, exactly, the 7-footer will be living (or whether...
In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
A new Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Grapevine. Based in San Antonio and with two other restaurants in Houston and Chicago, Chama Gaucha is a Brazilian steakhouse that carves and serves sizzling hot meats off of a skewer, from Picanha and filet mignon to Cordiero and Porco. Now it aims to open its fourth restaurant at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine, where Boi Na Braza was previously located before it shut its doors last year.
DALLAS - Fort Worth ISD voted to create a new safety and security committee for the district that will operate in private. Trustees say the plans were months in the making, but the board decided to act more quickly after the Uvalde shooting. The district says it’s working on a...
Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion. Is a part of the greatest sports commentary team in television.
DALLAS - The chief of Dallas ISD police answered questions from parents about school security in the district. He and other district leaders were invited to a discussion about gun safety in schools following the Uvalde mass shooting. Despite students being out for the summer, school safety is still a...
Proposed Dallas-to-Houston bullet train would travel between the two cities in 90 minutesRendering provided by Texas Central. After nearly six years of pounding the drum for a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train, CEO of Texas Central Carlos Aguilar is resigning.
Generations of Americans have memories related to malls: the smells of baking pretzels and cookies, the sounds of fountains and canned, indistinguishable tunes, and the exhaustion of realizing after a few hours of shopping that you need to walk to other side of the enormous structure. But the new book...
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas. Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years. The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
A Dallas restaurant has earned a major nod from international magazine Robb Report: Meridian, the acclaimed restaurant from esteemed chef Junior Borges, has nabbed a spot on the publication's annual 10 Best New Restaurants in America, coming in at a laudable No. 5 on the list, along with buzzy Houston restaurant March and eight other top eateries from around the U.S.
Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
Do you remember the creepy spotting in Amarillo that sent social media into a frenzy?. On May 21, the Amarillo Zoo surveillance cameras captured footage of a peculiar figure outside its gates. Unsure of what it was or where it came from, the zoo took to social media to help...
We’re getting a first look at what the National Juneteenth Museum will look like when it's built in Fort Worth. The new details come just days ahead of the nation's second official Juneteenth commemoration.
IRVING, Texas - Caterpillar Inc announced this week it will be moving its global headquarters from Illinois to its existing office in Irving. Caterpillar says it has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s and will begin transitioning its headquarters in 2022. According to Gov. Greg Abbott's office, Caterpillar's...
North Texas families are getting creative to make ends meet amid rising inflation. Housing costs are up 5.5%, food is up more than 10% and the price of gas has almost doubled since a year ago, according to NBC News. One mother has enlisted her children’s help to make some...
Comments / 1