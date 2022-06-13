What's In The Senate's Gun Safety Proposal
- The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal on a gun safety bill. While the bill itself is not yet written, we do have some idea of what will be included:
- Part of the bill will focus on 'enhanced background checks' for gun buyers - especially buyers under the age of 21 - as well as 'red flag' laws meant to keep firearms from people deemed a possible risk for violence.
- The rest of the bill will mostly focus on increased funding, both for school safety and mental health services.
- At least 10 Republicans support the current framework, meaning it has enough votes to bypass a filibuster.
- Do you think this bill will be successfully pass, or stall out in negotiations? What else would you like to see included?
