Congress & Courts

What's In The Senate's Gun Safety Proposal

KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images
  • The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal on a gun safety bill. While the bill itself is not yet written, we do have some idea of what will be included:
  • Part of the bill will focus on 'enhanced background checks' for gun buyers - especially buyers under the age of 21 - as well as 'red flag' laws meant to keep firearms from people deemed a possible risk for violence.
  • The rest of the bill will mostly focus on increased funding, both for school safety and mental health services.
  • At least 10 Republicans support the current framework, meaning it has enough votes to bypass a filibuster.
  • Do you think this bill will be successfully pass, or stall out in negotiations? What else would you like to see included?

deseret.com

Mitt Romney among 10 GOP senators backing gun safety proposal

Sen. Mitt Romney is among a bipartisan group of senators who announced a framework Sunday for gun safety legislation. The deal includes resources for states to implement red flag laws, investment in mental health treatment and school security, and an added level of scrutiny for gun buyers under the age of 21.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Two House Democrats defect, vote against moving gun control bills forward

Two House Democrats broke ranks with their party to oppose moving forward with twin gun control bills in a Wednesday afternoon House vote. Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), centrists from challenging congressional districts, were the only Democrats to vote against a rule setting up a final vote on H.R. 2377, known as the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, and H.R. 7910, or the Protecting Our Kids Act. All House Republicans also opposed the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The Senate's gun reform bill is already looking like a dud

The bipartisan gun reforms being discussed in the Senate are bound to be fruitless. After a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, we heard the all-too-common refrain from lawmakers that “this time is different" — a tacit acknowledgment that American children should be worth protecting.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s bill, known as the […] The post U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republican leader backs gun violence bill

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was "comfortable" with the framework of a bipartisan gun violence bill unveiled earlier this week and would vote for it if it is not changed substantially, adding momentum to a compromise that could pass the Senate as early as next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are […] The post Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Gun Legislation Talks in U.S. Senate Yield No Breakthrough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican negotiators in the U.S. Senate said they were not able to reach a deal on Thursday on a bipartisan response to recent U.S. mass shootings but vowed to continue their efforts. A group of lawmakers led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator John...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his support Tuesday for his chamber’s emerging bipartisan gun agreement, boosting momentum for modest but notable election-year action by Congress on an issue that’s deadlocked lawmakers for three decades. The Kentucky Republican said he hoped an outline of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats

WASHINGTON — The White House and Democratic leaders expressed support Monday for a framework on gun control legislation that 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans agreed to over the weekend. The second-deadliest school shooting in a decade in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24, sparked pressure on […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
