Son Of Former MLB Star Among 5 Marines Killed In Crash
The son of former MLB All-Star Steve Sax was among the five marines killed in last week's flight crash in California.
- Sax confirmed on Saturday that 33-year-old Capt. John J. Sax was part of the crew of an Osprey aircraft that went down during a training mission.
- He said his son had always wanted to be a pilot: " He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country. "
- Sax was a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during his 14-year career with the Dodgers, Yankees, White Sox, and Athletics.
