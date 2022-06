ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents in one local school system were shocked to learn of an increase in the cost of preschool tuition for the upcoming school year. “The cost of care for early childhood education increases each year, and Asheville City Schools continues to assess the preschool program budget and the impact it has on the overall Asheville City Schools budget,” an email to Asheville City Schools preschool parents in May said. “Therefore, the preschool program will be raising our tuition rates beginning September 1, 2022.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO