Springfield, MO

Open for Business: The Village Chiropractic

By Mike Cullinan, Reporter mcullinan@sbj.net
Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

A husband and wife with medical office experience chose to open a clinic of their own with the April 12 launch of The Village Chiropractic LLC. The first ownership venture for Dr. Tyler and Brenna Alsup opened at 4216 S. Cox Road, Ste. 132, in Magers Crossing. Brenna Alsup said her...

