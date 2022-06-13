ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tupac Shakur’s Family Brings the Original Restaurant He Envisioned to Life in LA

By Farley Elliott
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shakur Estate, the family of the late rapper, actor, and luminary Tupac Shakur, is opening a restaurant in Los Angeles this month. And while the cafe will ultimately only be temporary, it should provide an intimate glimpse of the late performer’s life, while continuing to add to his enduring...

la.eater.com

Comments / 12

Alex
2d ago

How can you say this is what he wanted … smh .. trying to make money off of him any way possible ..

Reply
5
 

HeySoCal

Things to do this week: June 17-23

Whether you’re looking to celebrate Juneteenth, Pride, or you just want to get out of the house, read on to see what’s happening in LA County this week. Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park | 12645 Wadsworth Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059 | June 17 | mitchell.lacounty.gov. Supervisor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

NYC’s Famous Russ & Daughters Pops Up in Los Angeles This Weekend

New York City’s beloved and historic Jewish appetizing shop Russ & Daughters is popping up in Los Angeles for two days as part of a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel activation with Amazon. The restaurant is an NYC landmark, having opened in 1914 serving bagels, lox, and other appetizing items; it now ships nationally via GoldBelly and is even getting its own television show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

This Downey Pizza Parlor Is a Time Machine That Takes You Back to 1964

Welcome to Local Gems, our new monthly restaurant column presented by White Claw, the official hard seltzer of L.A. TACO. Each month we’ll honor neighborhood institutions that make delicious food and have stood the test of time all over Los Angeles. Read, order, share, and don’t be afraid to rep your community’s local gem in the comments.
DOWNEY, CA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Forget weed for wellness, Pure Beauty wants to get you high

Backed by Timbaland and Nas, Imelda Walavalkar’s LA-based cannabis brand is all about the joy of getting high and having fun. In 2017, three New York friends moved to Los Angeles to reinvent the cigarette. But the kind of cigarettes Imelda Walavalkar, her husband Tracy Anderson and creative director Irwin Matutina wanted to make wouldn’t contain tobacco, just marijuana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Summer Concerts in L.A. [2022]

In last week’s Checklist of Free Summer To-Dos in L.A., my #1 item was free concerts and dance parties. Why first? Because there are so many freakin’ options. In fact, it turns out there’s at least 100 individual free summer concerts happening in Los Angeles over the next three months with everything from world music groups and hip-hop artists to indie rock bands, classical performances, tribute acts, Salsa, and more. How do you get your arms around all of that?
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

10 of LA’s Best Bars Are Offering $1 Martinis This Friday

Ten of Los Angeles’s best hotspots are offering $1 martinis this Friday, June 17!. Why, you may wonder? It’s the 50th anniversary of Watergate, and STARZ is focusing a new lens on the cataclysmic political event with “Gaslit,” a limited series starring Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and Betty Gilpin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackculturalevents.com

Eso Won Books Writes Its Closing Chapter

Eso Won Books, part of the Los Angeles book scene for more than 33 years and one of the country’s most prominent Black bookstores, will close by the end of 2022, co-owner James Fugate confirmed. Independent, Black-owned bookstore Eso Won Books, part of the Los Angeles book scene for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
edmidentity.com

Starya Shows Us Why Los Angeles Is Home with New Mix

Los Angeles-based artist Starya spins up a mix for This Is Home that highlights her new track “The Garden,” her influences, and more. Starya is a star in the making in the dance music scene. From her early work with artists like Durante and Mija under the Tuff Ghost alias to the more recent journey she’s embarked on under this new one, she continues to turn heads with her dreamy, vocal-driven sound. This multi-talented artist has influences that stem from house and techno to dubstep and hip-hop, and she’s truly come into her own with a blend of hauntingly beautiful pop-house sounds under this new moniker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Kristen Wiig Buys Georgian-Style Home in Pasadena for $4.9 Million

Actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Kristen Wiig has purchased a striking Georgian-style estate located just a few blocks from her former Pasadena home—Case Study House #10—which she recently sold to fellow actor Lily Collins. Wiig, who is set to star in an upcoming Apple-scripted comedy series called Mrs. American Pie, paid $4.9 million for the pad sold by Emmy-nominated producers Emre Sahin and Sarah Wetherbee.
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [6-13-2022 to 6-17-2022]

Sriracha is running low. Farmer John is leaving Los Angeles. But there’s still lots to do this week in L.A. For June 13-17, you can check out free second Tuesday at LAMCA and The Autry, hit the SGV for a summer block party, take a cooking class at LA Plaza Cocina, hang at at the KTOWN Night Market, see a movie at Skirball, celebrate James Joyce at The Hammer, and more. Get started planning below, and as always, we hope you enjoy the week to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Slim 400 Murder Suspects Hit With Massive Bail

In December, rapper Slim 400, born Vincent Cochran, was shot and killed. Two suspects have been arrested and they were hit with a bail in the millions. According to the Los Angeles Times, Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles and Tamara Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood were arrested on June 9. Terry was booked on suspicion of murder with a bail at $3.025 million. Bell was booked on suspicion of being an accessory and her bail was set at $1 million.
INGLEWOOD, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The California Black Chamber of Commerce Honors Juneteenth with Los Angeles Office Opening and KBLA Talk 1580 Crowdfund Support

LOS ANGELES , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) has operated from its home base in Sacramento for almost 25 years now. As the largest African American non-profit business organization representing thousands of small and emerging businesses throughout the state, the CBCC is expanding to Los Angeles! Jay King, the CEO and President of the CBCC, is honoring Juneteenth with the opening of new offices in Inglewood, CA and a momentous liaison with KBLA Talk 1580, owned by media personality and host, Tavis Smiley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

Mary J. Blige Bringing ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ To Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Mary J. Blige is gearing up for her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” making a stop in Detroit in September. Blige will perform at Little Caesars Arena AT 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 and will feature singer Ella Mai. Inglewood, CA – February 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the half time show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) Tickets start at $64.50 and are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com. Blige performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, days after her latest album, also titled “Good Morning Gorgeous” was released. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

