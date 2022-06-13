Tupac Shakur’s Family Brings the Original Restaurant He Envisioned to Life in LA

Los Angeles-based artist Starya spins up a mix for This Is Home that highlights her new track “The Garden,” her influences, and more. Starya is a star in the making in the dance music scene. From her early work with artists like Durante and Mija under the Tuff Ghost alias to the more recent journey she’s embarked on under this new one, she continues to turn heads with her dreamy, vocal-driven sound. This multi-talented artist has influences that stem from house and techno to dubstep and hip-hop, and she’s truly come into her own with a blend of hauntingly beautiful pop-house sounds under this new moniker.

