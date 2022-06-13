ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All entrances to Yellowstone closed due to flooding

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
 2 days ago

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – All entrances to Yellowstone are closed due to record levels of flooding, the park announced late Monday morning.

While it is typical at this time of year for snowmelt to fill rivers and other bodies of water in and around the park, rain on Sunday caused higher than usual flooding, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist. More precipitation is possible for later Monday and on Tuesday, the NWS weather expert, Jason Straub, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone early Monday afternoon. Later in the week, things should clear up, he added.

Yellowstone said it is not allowing any inbound visitor traffic "until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities." This applies to people even if they already have lodging or camping reservations.

The closure announcement cited heavy flooding, rockslides and "extremely hazardous conditions." It said power is out in "multiple locations."

A later update said the community of Gardiner was "isolated," in the words of Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly. He went on to say that "we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas."

In yet another further update, the park said that the closure will last till Wednesday, "at a minimum."

"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues," Sholly said in a statement. "Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners."

Speaking from the NWS office in Riverton, Straub said that a water gauge being closely watched is on the Lamar River near Tower Falls, which is near the northeast corner of Yellowstone. Monday morning, the gauge measured 16.7 feet, breaking the past record by about 4 1/2 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet, according to Straub.

#Yellowstone National Park#Water Year#Mudslides#Riverton#National Weather Service#The Wyoming Tribune Eagle#State
