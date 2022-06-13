ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

‘We Can’t Live Like This,’ Brooklyn Park Apartment Tenants Speak Out About Living Conditions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntington Place Apartments Have a Long History of Challenges That Still Remain. Tenants at the Huntington Place Apartments in Brooklyn Park are speaking out about what they say are dangerous living conditions. Tenants took CCX News inside their units where they say the conditions are becoming almost uninhabitable. “We...

Comments / 20

Concerned@
2d ago

You get what you deserve, when living in public housing, payed for by taxpayer funds you get what you pay for. If you want a nicer place get a better job and work harder…

Reply(3)
14
The sound of reason
2d ago

It may sound inoppropriate to you but I have seen with my own eyes the kind of damages that foreigners can cause. In this one apt on ground level was where they have taken the doors off of the all cupboards and had chickens in them, they had brought dirt into the living room and literally planted a garden in there. The dirt was about a foot deep. They had stuff hanging drying out from the ceilings every where ... the apartment was completely destroyed...

Reply
7
Uncomfortable Truth
2d ago

Stop destroying your KIND Landlords Property. There is a REASON that some cultures must be denied access to Modern Humans nice things.

Reply(4)
12
 

