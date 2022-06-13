ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman and Moscow Walmarts robbed of nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE Wash. - Two men were arrested for organized retail theft after a routine traffic stop in Pullman on Saturday. In a press release issued on Monday, the Whitman County Sherriff’s Office said that Timothy Redmond, 54,...

www.khq.com

Big Country News

Two Suspects in Custody for Burglary of Business on Bridge Street

CLARKSTON - In the early morning hours of June 14, Clarkston Police responded to the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston for a reported burglary in progress at a business. A witness observed two suspects inside the secure area of the business. According to Clarkston Police, the suspects were also observed by the business owner remotely on the surveillance cameras.
CLARKSTON, WA
KHQ Right Now

ARRESTED: Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint outdoors near busy Spokane street

This afternoon, 6/15/22, SPD arrested a suspect in yesterday’s armed sexual assault which occurred in the area of Wellesley Ave and N Alberta (see original email below). Multiple units within SPD, including the Special Victims Unit, the Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Special Investigations Unit pursued multiple investigative leads, which lead to the identification of the suspect as Daniel J. Magee (39). SPD investigators were able to pinpoint a location for Magee and he was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in Northeast Spokane by SPD SWAT.
SPOKANE, WA
Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested after allegedly stabbing man with 3-foot sword

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest with 3-foot sword last week. According to a report from our partner's at the Spokesman Review, the alleged assault happened in West Central Spokane. The probable cause affidavit said Thomas B. Torngren, AKA...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police searching for domestic violence suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SDP) is searching for 22-year-old Deiby Bernardez. The SPD Domestic Violence Unit states it has probable cause to arrest him for felony violation of domestic violence court order, second-degree robbery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. SPD says Bernardez may pose...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

New details emerge about Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash cleared from SR 290 near McDonald

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — A motorcycle and car crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue at McDonald Road in Spokane Valley. Washington State Patrol says there was one fatality in the crash. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, June 13, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, June 12, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------- Request welfare check on a female who is possibly in abusive situation. Officer responded, no report. ----------------------------------------------------- M04804 Code Violations. Incident Address: 200 blk TAYLOR AVE. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: CLO. Time Reported:...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Crews in Cheney responding to confirmed structure fire

CHENEY, Wash. - Right now, crews in Cheney are responding to a confirmed structure fire near Hillview Drive. We're working to get official information. A viewer who lives near the impacted home says it appears crews are making good progress and that Avista is also on scene. This is a...
CHENEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Man Accused In Drive-By Shooting Committed To Psychiatric Hospital After Court Accepts Insanity Plea

In a rare court resolution, the Pullman man accused in last December’s drive-by shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. 26-year-old Jamil Fields was arrested on the evening of December 22nd. Fields was riding in a vehicle when he shot at a Colfax family that was heading home after Christmas shopping in Pullman. He was charged with felony drive-by shooting, five counts of 2nd degree assault, and kidnapping as his driver was found to have been an unwilling participant.
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s Office notifies of recent phone scams

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has had several reports of citizens getting calls from people claiming to be deputies from the office, stating that they have a warrant for their arrest. The individuals calling then ask for gift cards to be sent in order to clear up the warrant.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Drivers stall on flooded street in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon, parts of north Spokane were underwater due to flooding following hours of rain. Several vehicles stalled out in a deep pool of water near the intersection of N. Nevada and Highway 2. A tow truck driver was able to pull one vehicle out, but the City of Spokane has not yet gotten crews to the area to clear the water.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Area Rancher Who Can’t Keep His Cows Fenced In Convicted Of Animal Cruelty

The Pullman area rancher with a long history of being unable to keep his cows fenced in has been convicted of animal cruelty. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a jury on two counts of 2nd degree misdemeanor animal cruelty in Whitman County District Court on Monday. The one-day trial ended with the jury verdict after about two and a half hours of deliberation.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two dogs die at boarding facility, leaves owners questioning safety standards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two dog owners are wanting answers after a pit bull mix attacked the two Yorkie-pom mixes at a boarding center in Spokane Valley. The owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said the attack came out of nowhere, but it happened and now the safety of the boarding facility is being put into question. “She wanted us to put our dogs down to get comfortable with hers and she said everything was set and that was the last time I saw them alive,” James Damico said. “She reassured and guaranteed, that our dogs would be safe,” Christina Damico said. “I can’t imagine how they feel,” Morgan Hann, the owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said. On Friday, the Damico family brought their two Yorkie-pom mixes, Bentley and thor, to All-Star Animal Grooming to be boarded for four days while the family went on a trip. But before the Damico’s could even get where they were going, they got a call from the owner, Morgan Hann. “And I immediately knew something was wrong,” James said. A pit bull mix had broken through a fence around the small dog area, first taking Bentley. “In a matter of a millisecond he picked up Bentley and ran outside with Bentley out the doggy door so I ran after him outside and as soon as I got outside almost to their yard he had gone back through the doggie door,” Hann said. Hann said that’s when the dog grabbed Thor. “I couldn’t move fast enough,” she said. “I mean there are holes in him, his ribs were protruding out, I mean I could see his bone and tissues, oh god it was horrifying,” Christina said. Both Bentley and Thor died soon after and when the Damico’s got back to the facility, what was waiting inside, shocked them. “I went there first, just b-lined it and saw that our dogs were stacked on top of each other in a box,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. But we didn’t just leave them on a kennel floor we didn’t just leave them out in the rain,” Hann said. The Damico’s say now, they’re just questioning why they brought their pets to a place that couldn’t keep them safe. Hann said she’s been in the dog industry for 18 years and she’s owned this grooming and boarding facility for two. She said nothing like this had ever happened. “Ever. Not even as much as a bite from another dog. Not anything. Not anything,” she said. She said there was no indication at all that this pit bull mix was aggressive. But of course, something did happen and all signs point to the enclosure the small dogs were in. “I had hired contractors to put up a safe fence for the enclosure and it wasn’t up to par,” she said. Now cooperating with SCRAPS and the city, Hann closed down the boarding area to make changes including raising the fence height, double reinforcing the metal fencing, adding more separation kennels, and dividing the areaInto more separate sections. “The people that know me, my clients that know me, they know my love of animals and they know that this is the last place something like that would happen,” she said. “Deep down the very emotional part of me wants her shut down,” Christina said. “She shouldn’t have such a quick chance. She’s trying to get renovations done to improve but the damage has already been done.” The family only wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else. Hann said they aren’t going to allow any pit bull mixes back into the business and the boarding section will be closed until SCRAPS and the city gives their stamp of approval.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho 14-year-olds to be tried as adults in attempted murder case

LEWISTON — Two teenagers charged with attempted murder will be arraigned to district court after a preliminary hearing. Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans heard testimony Wednesday from Lewiston police detectives and officers who responded Feb. 27 the night of the shooting at an apartment on the 600 block of Bryden Drive in Lewiston. Based on their testimony, she concluded there was probable cause to hold Triston Arnzen and Chloe Marks, both 14 years old, to district court to be tried as adults. Second District Judge Jay...
LEWISTON, ID

