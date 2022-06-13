Officials respond to near-drowning in Falkville
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a near-drowning incident in Falkville on Monday.
Officials say that a call came in on Monday about a one-year-old child that almost drowned near Barkley Bridge Road.TVA asks customers to reduce power usage due to high temperatures
MCSO administered CPR on the infant until Falkville Fire and Rescue arrived. The infant was airlifted to Birmingham.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0