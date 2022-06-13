Officials respond to near-drowning in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a near-drowning incident in Falkville on Monday.

Officials say that a call came in on Monday about a one-year-old child that almost drowned near Barkley Bridge Road.

MCSO administered CPR on the infant until Falkville Fire and Rescue arrived. The infant was airlifted to Birmingham.

