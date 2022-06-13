ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

Officials respond to near-drowning in Falkville

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgjDt_0g9Yehlq00

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a near-drowning incident in Falkville on Monday.

Officials say that a call came in on Monday about a one-year-old child that almost drowned near Barkley Bridge Road.

TVA asks customers to reduce power usage due to high temperatures

MCSO administered CPR on the infant until Falkville Fire and Rescue arrived. The infant was airlifted to Birmingham.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

1 injured in rollover wreck in Huntsville

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover wreck in Huntsville. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the wreck happened at Cecil Ashburn Drive and Donegal Drive. Webster said HEMSI was called at 11:33 a.m. to take the patient to Huntsville Hospital. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens Fire and Rescue working to put out brush fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a brush fire near Huntsville-Browns Ferry Rd. and Lindsay Ln. Firefighters that were not working today were called in to help fight the fire and man the station in case of other emergency calls. According to...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Accidents
Falkville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Falkville, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office addresses Marshall Co. Jail rumors

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two inmates in the Marshall County Jail experienced medical emergencies on Tuesday. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, corrections officers found an inmate that was unresponsive. Officers administered CPR and Narcan to the inmate and he became responsive. Both inmates were taken to the emergency...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Tva#Mcso#Falkville Fire And Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

1-year-old child nearly drowns in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a drowning call of a one-year-old child in Falkville on Monday. The incident occurred on Barkley Bridge Road. First responders arrived on scene and provided CPR to the child. The child was airlifted to Birmingham. At this time, the status of the child...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

6 departments respond to Athens brush fire that damaged 10 acres

It took crews from multiple departments the better part of two hours to get a brush fire under control in Athens. Blazing outdoor temperatures and flames up to 15 feet high didn't help. Athens Fire & Rescue was called to the fire about noon Tuesday. The city of Athens said...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies continue to investigate a shooting in Somerville on Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m. on June 14, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Robin Private Drive in Somerville. Deputies on the scene located one...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

33-year-old Pell City man dies in crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Pell City man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. According to troopers, Myles Whidden was injured when his Chevrolet left the road, hit a mailbox and flipped over. The crash occurred on Highway 144 near the 6-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Ragland. Whidden was […]
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

2 dead in Morgan County shooting, sheriff says

Updated at 1:04 p.m.: The Morgan County sheriff’s office have identified the two people who died in gun-related incidents Tuesday. The victim was Henry (Hank) Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Hartselle. The suspect who the sheriff’s office said killed himself after a multi-agency police pursuit, was Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy