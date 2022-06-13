ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Fiduciary responsibility?

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

As an educator for 52 years, 24 of them at MVRHS, with years leading teacher training workshops, adult education, and undergraduate and graduate courses for educators, I can say with pride that teaching is indeed a noble profession. Where would we be without the nurturance of educators, the inspiration to inquire...

www.mvtimes.com

Immigrants can obtain a driver’s license

Opponents of a new law that will allow immigrants without legal status to seek driver’s licenses took a preliminary step this week toward asking voters to scrap the measure, while Democrats celebrated their success in pushing the bill and overcoming Gov. Charlie Baker’s opposition, the State House News Service reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
$500,000 grant to help fund dental clinic

A $500,000 grant from MVYouth to Island Health Care (IHC) will support the capital costs of building a dental clinic for the Island, something IHC CEO Cynthia Mitchell called a “desperate need” on the Island. “It is very exciting. We are so grateful to MVYouth for their tremendous...
MVRHS unified track receives sportsmanship award

During the halftime of a Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) unified basketball exhibition game between team Purple and team White, which was the conclusion of the school’s Social Justice Conference on Friday, it was announced that the school’s unified track and field team had been recognized by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) with the sportsmanship award. MVRHS is one of two teams in the state to receive this award.
HIGH SCHOOL
Celebrating Juneteenth on the Vineyard

The Island is gearing up for a major Juneteenth weekend to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. Often observed through celebrations of African American culture and pride, Juneteenth is recognized annually on June 19, and Island individuals, organizations, and businesses are coming together to recognize the important holiday that was just added to the national calendar last year.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
James Edward Dowling

James E. Dowling, of St. James, Long Island, N.Y. was a husband, father, grandfather, WWII veteran, and community leader. He died on May 26, 2022, at the age of 99. Jim was drafted in 1942, and became a bombardier and navigator in the 8th Army Air Corps. His flight leader and fellow war veteran was the famous actor Jimmy Stewart. Two years later, at the age of 20, Jim became an officer. On Sept. 27, 1944, during his 11th mission on a bombing run over Kassel, Germany, his plane was shot down, and he was captured and taken prisoner of war. Eventually, 2nd Lieutenant Dowling returned home as a decorated war veteran. He is featured in the “Faces of War” video series, and has an entire chapter written about him in Tom Brokaw’s book “The Greatest Generation.”
OBITUARIES
Second Acts: Gerry Yukevich

Is there something that is inherently Martha’s Vineyard that fosters the freedom to pursue our other selves — our talents, drives, and passions? The fisherman who becomes an oil painter. The investment advisor/birdwatcher. The dock builder/poet. Does it happen more here? In an occasional column, we visit with Vineyarders who venture into Second Acts. And we try to find out the why behind the what.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

