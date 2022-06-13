Fiduciary responsibility?

James E. Dowling, of St. James, Long Island, N.Y. was a husband, father, grandfather, WWII veteran, and community leader. He died on May 26, 2022, at the age of 99. Jim was drafted in 1942, and became a bombardier and navigator in the 8th Army Air Corps. His flight leader and fellow war veteran was the famous actor Jimmy Stewart. Two years later, at the age of 20, Jim became an officer. On Sept. 27, 1944, during his 11th mission on a bombing run over Kassel, Germany, his plane was shot down, and he was captured and taken prisoner of war. Eventually, 2nd Lieutenant Dowling returned home as a decorated war veteran. He is featured in the “Faces of War” video series, and has an entire chapter written about him in Tom Brokaw’s book “The Greatest Generation.”

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO