More than 100K South Carolinians voted early ahead of state primaries

By Jason Raven
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, more than 100,000 South Carolinians cast their ballots during the state’s first ever no-excuse early voting period.

Early voting for the state primaries wrapped up last Friday.

SC State Election Commission (SEC) Deputy Director Chris Whitmire said more than 21,000 voters cast their ballots statewide on the last day of early voting alone.

“Early voting… was a resounding success,” Whitmire said. “We didn’t know what to expect with such a short time frame to educate voters and get the word out there.”

Election officials had a couple weeks to implement new law changes. Whitmire said voters can expect at least one difference for November’s early voting period.

“We had about 78 to 79 early voting locations open statewide for June. Some counties had four or five locations. Some had one. We only expect that number to go up, especially in those larger counties,” he said.

Under the new law, counties can have up to 7 early voting locations.

In addition to the over 100,000 ballots cast early, election officials say more than 15,000 absentee ballots have been returned.

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters can find their sample ballot, polling place, election results and more at scVOTES.gov .

Early voting totals by county:

County Total Early Voters
Abbeville 324
Aiken 2,531
Allendale 636
Anderson 2,646
Bamberg 480
Barnwell 390
Beaufort 7,858
Berkeley 5,323
Calhoun 354
Charleston 6,464
Cherokee 753
Chester 661
Chesterfield 867
Clarendon 959
Colleton 1,295
Darlington 1,698
Dillon 897
Dorchester 4,195
Edgefield 440
Fairfield 480
Florence 4,418
Georgetown 2,943
Greenville 3,898
Greenwood 514
Hampton 1,061
Horry 11,618
Jasper 551
Kershaw 3,062
Lancaster 1,548
Laurens 714
Lee 849
Lexington 3,353
Marion 716
Marlboro 1,130
McCormick 333
Newberry 904
Oconee 1,684
Orangeburg 2,690
Pickens 1,910
Richland 9,346
Saluda 295
Spartanburg 2,329
Sumter 2,078
Union 540
Williamsburg 1,928
York 1,327
Statewide Total 100,450
(From: South Carolina State Election Commission)
