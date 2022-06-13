More than 100K South Carolinians voted early ahead of state primaries

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, more than 100,000 South Carolinians cast their ballots during the state’s first ever no-excuse early voting period.

Early voting for the state primaries wrapped up last Friday.

SC State Election Commission (SEC) Deputy Director Chris Whitmire said more than 21,000 voters cast their ballots statewide on the last day of early voting alone.

“Early voting… was a resounding success,” Whitmire said. “We didn’t know what to expect with such a short time frame to educate voters and get the word out there.”

Election officials had a couple weeks to implement new law changes. Whitmire said voters can expect at least one difference for November’s early voting period.

“We had about 78 to 79 early voting locations open statewide for June. Some counties had four or five locations. Some had one. We only expect that number to go up, especially in those larger counties,” he said.

Under the new law, counties can have up to 7 early voting locations.

In addition to the over 100,000 ballots cast early, election officials say more than 15,000 absentee ballots have been returned.

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters can find their sample ballot, polling place, election results and more at scVOTES.gov .

Early voting totals by county:

County Total Early Voters Abbeville 324 Aiken 2,531 Allendale 636 Anderson 2,646 Bamberg 480 Barnwell 390 Beaufort 7,858 Berkeley 5,323 Calhoun 354 Charleston 6,464 Cherokee 753 Chester 661 Chesterfield 867 Clarendon 959 Colleton 1,295 Darlington 1,698 Dillon 897 Dorchester 4,195 Edgefield 440 Fairfield 480 Florence 4,418 Georgetown 2,943 Greenville 3,898 Greenwood 514 Hampton 1,061 Horry 11,618 Jasper 551 Kershaw 3,062 Lancaster 1,548 Laurens 714 Lee 849 Lexington 3,353 Marion 716 Marlboro 1,130 McCormick 333 Newberry 904 Oconee 1,684 Orangeburg 2,690 Pickens 1,910 Richland 9,346 Saluda 295 Spartanburg 2,329 Sumter 2,078 Union 540 Williamsburg 1,928 York 1,327 Statewide Total 100,450 (From: South Carolina State Election Commission)

