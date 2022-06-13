ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Golden Valley Police Launch Program to Reduce Crime

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Valley police are launching a program called “9PM Routine.”. The social media tool is a nationwide program that started in 2017. Golden Valley police say it’s an effective tool for reducing...

Brooklyn Park Residents, Police Meet to Discuss Crime Spike

Brooklyn Park police had what they described as “an open and honest conversation” with residents during a community event on Tuesday. The get-together occurred at the Gold Key Mall off Yates Avenue North and Brookdale Drive. The gathering comes as violent crime has increased in the city. So...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Teen girls carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen girl pumping gas at a Golden Valley gas station had a gun pulled on her during a carjacking on Monday. Police were called out around 8:30 p.m. for the robbery at the Speedway gas station on Douglas Drive at the corner of Duluth Street.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police, Community Hold Block Party-Style Meeting On Crime

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park communities are standing together in the face of a drastic rise in crime. Over the weekend, there was a shooting near North 63rd and Boone avenues. Police say two people were caught in the crossfire while they were standing in the parking lot of a barber shop. Both of them survived, but police say the city is experiencing a level of violence its never seen before. BPPD shut down the streets Tuesday in a neighborhood with a lot of violent crime to open up a community conversation. Organizers say they want to build trust and be transparent so people can work together to keep neighborhoods safe. (credit: CBS) “The amount of gun violence is just unacceptable. There’s no longer a shooting. It’s a shootout,” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. “The police can’t do it alone. We need the community. We need the communities trust, and we need them supporting us to do this.” Many community members there were satisfied with answers to their questions from police and noted some recent successes. One business owner in the area told WCCO that patrols from Minnesota Acts Now have really curbed crime outside of the store.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Suspect Arrested After Running Across I-94 in Maple Grove

A suspect trying to escape arrest caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning in Maple Grove. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the incident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 7:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Maple Grove Parkway. A trooper suspected the driver...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three People Arrested After Carjacking In Brooklyn Park

Three people were arrested after an armed carjacking in Brooklyn Park Friday. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the 7600 block of Jolly Lane, near the Super America, shortly before 8 p.m.. Police say three masked gunmen pistol-whipped the victim and stole their vehicle. Police say they...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS News

Minneapolis restaurant owners charged with tax fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two Minneapolis restaurant owners with 27 felony counts each. Sufeng Zheng and her husband Ting Gui Zheng are each charged 26 felony counts of aiding or assisting in the filing of false...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

97 Arrests In Multi-Agency Crackdown On Crime In Minneapolis

Originally published on June 13 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so. The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street. Police say they could not have completed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Public findings of Medford deaths released by sheriff

The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
MEDFORD, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

A woman was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, this is the city's 42nd death reported as a homicide this year. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North. Officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

47 cats rescued from 'sweltering' SUV at rest stop in Harris, Minnesota

HARRIS, Minnesota — A crew from the Animal Humane Society (AHS) helped rescue 47 cats from what they called "sweltering heat" inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Harris, Minnesota Tuesday. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol deputies asked for help from AHS after finding...

