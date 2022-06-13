ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Seven in 10 Americans have no idea what animals are on the brink of extinction – can you name the at-risk creatures?

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTSOF_0g9Ydoz800

SEVEN in 10 Americans have no idea which animals are thriving or on the brink of extinction.

A new study of 2,000 adults found that 68 percent are not “very informed” on whether what species would vanish or survive in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384eWu_0g9Ydoz800
Eight in 10 adults are unaware that the number of Sumatran Rhino's declining Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxvak_0g9Ydoz800
Eighty-three percent of adults admitted they did not know the western lowland gorillas are close to disappearing Credit: PA

The vast majority admitted they don’t know the Western Lowland Gorilla, among several other animals, may be close to disappearing forever (83 percent).

Similarly, eight in 10 are unaware that the number of Sumatran Rhinos is dwindling, while 81 percent had no idea sea turtles were an endangered species.

Nearly a third of adults said the issue of animal extinction is not “on their radar” (30 percent) since 37 percent revealed they don’t know how they could help to make a difference.

The research was commissioned by smartphone brand OPPO as part of its support of wildlife conservation efforts, which also found that 36 percent believe all animals have the potential to be extinct in the US within the next century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKoL9_0g9Ydoz800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCtvB_0g9Ydoz800

“There are huge changes in the animal kingdom adults simply aren’t aware of, as the research has shown,” said William Liu, OPPO's President of Global Marketing.

“And it’s also highlighted as well as the more well-known species, many are curious not to lose some of those that don’t necessarily immediately spring to mind, or they don’t know particularly well – understanding all have a unique contribution to make to the world,” William continued.

“While nocturnal animals are clearly less well known to people, the study has also revealed that almost makes them more interesting, and therefore would be a shame to lose.”

It also emerged that the Orangutan, Bonobo and Chimpanzees are other species respondents weren’t aware are endangered.

However, classics like the Sabre-toothed Tiger, Woolly Mammoth and Dodo were more commonly identified as being extinct by respondents.

Sea Turtles, Blue Whales and the Red Panda are the species respondents said they would feel the most upset about becoming extinct.

That’s why 41 percent of respondents suggested there should be more education about animal endangerment, with 38 percent believing the issue is not talked about enough in the media.

Sixty-eight percent believe more should be done to protect animals from dying out completely, while 40 percent said they’re “very interested” in preserving these creatures.

People said they think destroying habitats, hunting and climate change were the top reasons animals became extinct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VF8h2_0g9Ydoz800
The Red Pandas are at risk of extinction Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9Ii5_0g9Ydoz800
A list of the animals adults are aware that are at risk of extinction

Respondents also shared their thoughts about nocturnal animals. More than half of respondents frequently think about these animals, saying they don’t think those animals would become extinct the way other creatures are (54 percent), according to the findings via OnePoll.

Overall, 69 percent feel the need to educate themselves more on the endangerment of animals.

Nearly three-fourths also think it’s important for society to be informed on such matters.

Liu added: “The results of this survey have clearly shown there’s a real appetite from Americans to improve their knowledge of endangered animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh2qf_0g9Ydoz800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYGC7_0g9Ydoz800

“It’s also been interesting to see how many think they may have also seen one themselves. There are so many species you can often forget are there, particularly when they’re nocturnal.

“The first thought for many is to capture the moment, however, this isn’t always straightforward if you don’t have a phone handy that can snap at a moment’s notice in the dark, which is something we’ve looked to address."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Endangered Animals#Extinction#Nocturnal Animals#Global Marketing
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. So, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

Asian elephant mom carries dead calf for weeks, new eye-opening videos reveal

Asian elephants, like their African cousins, seem to mourn their dead, sometimes even carrying their lost infants in their trunks for days or weeks, new research finds. Whether elephants understand death in the same way humans do is unknown — and probably unknowable. But Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are social creatures, and the new research adds to the evidence that they experience some sort of emotional response when they lose one of their own.
ANIMALS
Fatherly

How (And When) To See June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon

The wait for bright, warm weather is finally over. As we mark the days leading up to the Summer Solstice, marking the first day of summer, June has a really cool moon coming up first. While last month, there was a whole lot happening in the sky with the Flower Moon and the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (and a surprise meteor storm) to celebrate the spring flowers, this June, it’s all about the Strawberry Moon — here’s what you need to know.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
500K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy