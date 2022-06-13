ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Chick-fil-A in Walker hosting career hiring event on June 28

By Adam Luchies
 2 days ago
Chick-fil-A in Walker will be hosting a career hiring event for new employees. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Walker restaurant, which is located at 356 Wilson Avenue Northwest.

Participants will be invited for an on-the-spot interview. The restaurant is looking to hire up to 20 new employees, with all positions and shifts available. The company is looking for hospitality professionals to work both in customer service and in the kitchen, as well as all levels of management. Participants who attend the event will receive a free chicken sandwich.

Full-time hospitality professionals will receive $10 an hour plus benefits. Assistant managers will start at $15.75 an hour plus benefits. Full-time employee benefits include paid time off, overtime retirement plan, food privileges, medical, dental, vision insurance and prescription coverage, life insurance, access to scholarships at $2,500 per year, Sundays off, and limited holiday hours.

The Walker Chick-fil-A career hiring event will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

