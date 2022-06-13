ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Monka’s Beer and Burger Bar to Bring Local Flair to Lake Worth

By Ross McWaters
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 2 days ago

Monka’s Beer and Burger Bar, a concept led by a Florida-native husband and wife team, is coming to Lake Worth. The new eatery and hangout will focus on bolstering the local scene. On Monday, What Now spoke with co-owner Justin Sirmons to get details.

Expect to find the new restaurant at 921 Lake Ave, where it will near eateries like Restaurante Y Pupuseria Las Flores, Restaurant El Limon and Sofra Mediterranean Cuisine.

Sirmons said that they have recently concluded construction, and now they are waiting to receive the final licensing before opening the doors. If all goes according to plan, they will have a July 1 grand opening.

During a brief phone interview, Sirmons shared about he and his wife’s intentions for the concept. “We’re looking to bring a local vibe back to the state of Florida… we want to give people a local spot. That’s kind of the whole concept behind Monka’s, to give people a taste of Florida, whether that’s through local cattle and beef, local produce… local breweries and local wineries.”

Sirmons reports being in the restaurant industry for fifteen to sixteen years as a manager and consultant. This is his and his wife’s first foray into restaurant ownership.

Check their website and social media for updates and the menu.



Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Lake Worth, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
bocaratontribune.com

10th Annual Downtown Drive Car Show Returns to Mizner Park on Father’s Day

More than 150 Unique Autos to Be On Display to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida. Boca Raton, FL – Everyone from families and window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the 10th Annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real. Admission is FREE.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Beer#Food Drink#Burger Bar
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: American Icon Brewery closes; House on the River coming soon

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton’s “Summer In The City” Is Back With Free Friday Night Music And New Free Monthly Wellness Classes

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton has announced a series of free summer happenings, bringing music and movement to the city throughout the season. “We have curated a diverse and fun-filled schedule of concerts and wellness events that will offer something for everyone,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton. “We’ve brought back some fan favorite tribute bands from years past, as well as our own Symphonia Boca Raton and FAU Summer Concert Band.”
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach building suffers partial roof collapse

MIAMI – Some Miami Beach residents are looking for a new place to stay Wednesday night after their building suffered a partial roof collapse.Locked out of her South Beach building, Laura Lorenzo is freeing up some of her emotions."I want to kill something, someone, yes," said a frustrated Lorenzo.Lorenzo was the last tenant to leave the 4-story, 54-unit AnNell. She was given only a few hours to grab all her belongings and go.This is just the latest of at least 10 buildings in South Florida forced to shut down since the Surfside building collapse. A partial ceiling collapse in at...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
108
Followers
66
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy