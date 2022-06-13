Monka’s Beer and Burger Bar to Bring Local Flair to Lake Worth

Monka’s Beer and Burger Bar, a concept led by a Florida-native husband and wife team, is coming to Lake Worth. The new eatery and hangout will focus on bolstering the local scene. On Monday, What Now spoke with co-owner Justin Sirmons to get details.

Expect to find the new restaurant at 921 Lake Ave, where it will near eateries like Restaurante Y Pupuseria Las Flores, Restaurant El Limon and Sofra Mediterranean Cuisine.

Sirmons said that they have recently concluded construction, and now they are waiting to receive the final licensing before opening the doors. If all goes according to plan, they will have a July 1 grand opening.

During a brief phone interview, Sirmons shared about he and his wife’s intentions for the concept. “We’re looking to bring a local vibe back to the state of Florida… we want to give people a local spot. That’s kind of the whole concept behind Monka’s, to give people a taste of Florida, whether that’s through local cattle and beef, local produce… local breweries and local wineries.”

Sirmons reports being in the restaurant industry for fifteen to sixteen years as a manager and consultant. This is his and his wife’s first foray into restaurant ownership.

Check their website and social media for updates and the menu.

