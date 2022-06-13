ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Olde City Cheesesteak And Brew Marries Philly Cuisine With Craft Cocktails

By Jake Rogers
What Now New York
What Now New York
 2 days ago

Sorry New York, you might have some of the best food in the country all centralized in one convenient island, but there’s no denying your cheesesteak selection leaves a lot to be desired. While our sister publication at What Now Philly always has the scoop on the best food coming into and out of Philadelphia, most of us don’t have the time to trek all the way out to Philly for the best cheesesteak we can find. Thankfully, a new restaurant is opening up that will finally bring a taste of Philly right to the heart of New York.

Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew is the latest restaurant to open at 66 Madison Avenue and it offers some of the most authentic cheesesteaks that can be found in this city. Founded by Philly native and cheesesteak expert Evan Stein , Olde City offers signature cheesesteaks in a welcoming environment with killer wings and salads, plenty of televisions, craft beers on tap, and exciting beverage program from a cocktail master. Evan was the founder of Shorty’s in 2005, and was one of the earliest restaurateurs to bring authentic Philly flair to the Big Apple. Evan has not been involved with Shorty’s since 2019 though, so he decided to plan a brand new restaurant of his own design.

Named for Philadelphia’s famous historic district, Olde City Cheesesteaks and Brews is a tribute to everything that makes Philadelphia such a unique place. Paying special attention to the bread, which Evan believes is the most critical feature of the cheesesteak, Olde City proudly used freshly baked bread sourced directly from Le Bus Bakery , which is known across the country as one of Philadelphia’s original hometown bakeries. Offering a choice of either chicken or steak with a slew of customizable toppings and cheese, Olde City will also offer a healthy selection of salads, sides, and appetizers.

In addition to the phenomenal Philly cheesesteaks, Olde City will also be offering an inventive new beverage program. Evan has tapped cocktail master Al Sotack to consult with Evan on Olde City’s cocktail offerings and bring in bold, new ideas. Al is bringing with him a wealth of experience, and he currently serves as a partner at Jupiter Disco , one of Brooklyn’s most creative sci-fi inspired cocktail bars. Evan currently offers 20 beers on tap at the new Madison location, and intends to highlight local breweries from NY and PA alongside a robust selection of local, natural wines. Olde City will also produce house-made syrups and fresh juices to accompany the cocktails, and all of the locations will feature plenty of TVs and sports to entertain guests all day.

Olde City launched their first location on May 4th on Madison Avenue, but Evan has big plans in store for his new restaurant and is already gearing up to launch his next two locations. The second location will be opening up at 576 Ninth Avenue and is slated to open in mid/late July. The third location will be arriving at 201 Eighth Avenue and is scheduled to open by the end of August. Additionally, Evan hopes to expand relatively soon, hoping to establish between five and eight locations in the city, hopefully one day becoming a national brand known and loved by all. Be sure to visit Olde City soon, while it’s still a local secret, and if you love what you eat than make sure to follow Olde City on Instagram for updates on all of their new locations.



Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Phillymag.com

Philly Gets Two New Brunches

Plus, Reading Terminal Market starts their outdoor expansion, Palmer Distilling Co. shuts down in Manayunk, and more Philly restaurant news. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. The latest brunch news. Ari Miller’s Musi in Pennsport is adding a brunch service for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Top tips to cook steaks on the grill for National Steakhouse Month

Justin Nelson, Executive Chef of Prime Rib Philadelphia, an award-winning steakhouse that once lived at The Warwick Hotel (17th and Locust) but found a new, glamorous home at the new casino about a year ago. Spokespersons from the restaurants say it’s an excellent spot for a cocktail and a bite, live music in the lounge, oysters & champagne, and, of course, all the steakhouse favorites people crave with a very talented chef’s twist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Philadelphia Hookup Spots to Get Some Action!

How about some pointers about arranging an intimate encounter that will be truly memorable? If you follow our advice, you’ll be fully prepared for adventures in the ‘the Athens of America.’ A good tip is never to make assumptions about the people you might bump into. This is a cosmopolitan city, so you are likely to come across all sorts of delectable local talent. Engage in affable conversation and be prepared for banter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Bakeries#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Cheesesteaks Brew#The Big Apple#Brews
billypenn.com

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is back, turning the West Philly corridor into a rolling block party with $1 deals

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns on Thursday, bringing an evening of deals and fun to the West Philly corridor filled with one of the city’s most diverse collections of local businesses, many of them family-owned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top Philadelphia Sports Bars

If you're looking for a great place to watch a big game, Philadelphia has a few different options. You could check out one of the many pubs and sports bars near the Xfinity Center, Chickie's & Pete's, or even Fox & Hound. But which one is the best? Which Philadelphia sports bar is your favorite? Here are our recommendations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Indoor Urban Golf Experience Five Iron Golf Opens in Fishtown

Golf fans looking for a relaxed environment, a chance to visit with friends, and also have some delicious culinary fare will find it at Five Iron Golf in Fishtown. Since its launch in 2017, Five Iron Golf has re-introduced urban golf culture by combining golf, technology, and entertainment to make golf enjoyable and accessible for all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox29.com

South Philadelphia rec center gets multi-million dollar overhaul

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Vare Recreation Center is getting much needed rehabilitation and leaders hope the facelift provides more than just a safe space for kids to play. "This is a massive part of this community, this is a massive place for kids," Eagles Center Jason Kelce said. Football stars,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Philly Barbacoa’s Cristina Martinez Wins Best Mid-Atlantic Chef James Beard Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cristina Martinez, co-owner of South Philly Barbacoa, has won the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic James Beard award. The awards were held in Chicago Monday night. For Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic: Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa in Philadelphia #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) June 14, 2022 Besides serving up award-winning food, Martinez and South Philly Barbacoa have been active in the community. In May of 2021, the restaurant partnered with Jefferson Health, offering free tacos with a COVID-19 vaccination. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 13: Cristina Martinez speaks onstage during the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation ) Following an earthquake in Puerto Rico, South Philly Barbacoa hosted a pop-up fundraiser to support relief efforts in January of 2020. Martinez was among four local finalists. Jesse Ito and Nok Suntaranon were also up the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic title. Ellen Yin, owner of several restaurants, including Fork, a.kitchen + a.bar, and High Street Philly, was nominated for restaurateur of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Must See Pics from the Beautiful Philadelphia Flower Show 2022

A beautiful day for the opening of the Philadelphia Flower Show 2022 at FDR Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Flower Show runs now through June 19th. The hugely popular Philadelphia Flower Show got off to a fantastic start this weekend and April and I had the chance to attend opening day and it did not disappoint. Fantastic exhibits, demonstrations, and of course flowers. We even got a chance to be a part of a "potting" class hosted by Grammy florist and designer Tu Bloom, which we enjoyed and were able to make some pretty cool floral baskets, my first time ever doing this kind of hobby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly First Home Helping Philadelphia Residents Turn Dreams Of Owning Home Into Reality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June is National Homeownership Month. It’s a time to celebrate the value of owning a home. But with the rising cost of rent amid the pandemic, it’s getting harder for folks to save up to buy a home. The Philly First Home program started in 2019 with about $24 million available for first-time homebuyers, but by the next year, all the money ran out. Last month, the city announced it secured $14 million in additional funding to bring the program back to life. Eyewitness News spoke with a resident who says the program turned his dream of owning a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Van Lieus Brewing Company (Pronounced ‘Van Lose’) Is Sure to Be a Perkasie Winner

The finishing touches on Van Lieus Brewing Company in Perkasie are coming together for its grand opening later this summer. Breweries in PA covered the ongoing preparations. Van Lieus’ co-owner, Galen Barr, started home brewing (literally in the house he grew up in) in 2017. He used an extract kit to grasp the basics, working aside his winemaking father at the family’s Van Lieus Road (pronounced “Van Lose”) address near Flemington, N.J.
PERKASIE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Preorder for Father’s Day from Conshy Seafood Co.

Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for Father’s Day. The special menu includes main dishes and trays for gatherings. The preorder opportunity for main dishes ends on Friday and is strictly for Father’s Day. If you would like to order for another day, call to discuss. To order...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
The Spun

Report: New Location For Army-Navy Game Has Been Decided

The prestigious Army-Navy game is going to have a new location for the 2023 season. According to Joe Kayata of WJAR-TV, Gillette Stadium has won the bid to host the 2023 game. An announcement to make this official will be made later this afternoon and the game will be played on Dec. 9, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Landscaper Digs Deep, Wins Best-in-Show at 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show

Winning Flower Show display of Mark Cook Landscaping and Design, LLC, of Doylestown.Image via Rob Cardillo at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. The 2022 Phila. Flower Show results indicate a bumper crop of horticultural talent in Bucks County. Themed to highlight interpretations of the area “In Full Bloom,” the show was again held outdoors, the second time in its nearly 200-year history.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

WINNER: $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County. The Price is Right scratch-off was sold at Jashan Convenience on North Main Street in Sellersville, state lottery officials said on Wednesday, June 15. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
What Now New York

What Now New York

New York, NY
15
Followers
70
Post
417
Views
ABOUT

New York City's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy