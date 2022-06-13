Olde City Cheesesteak And Brew Marries Philly Cuisine With Craft Cocktails

Sorry New York, you might have some of the best food in the country all centralized in one convenient island, but there’s no denying your cheesesteak selection leaves a lot to be desired. While our sister publication at What Now Philly always has the scoop on the best food coming into and out of Philadelphia, most of us don’t have the time to trek all the way out to Philly for the best cheesesteak we can find. Thankfully, a new restaurant is opening up that will finally bring a taste of Philly right to the heart of New York.

Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew is the latest restaurant to open at 66 Madison Avenue and it offers some of the most authentic cheesesteaks that can be found in this city. Founded by Philly native and cheesesteak expert Evan Stein , Olde City offers signature cheesesteaks in a welcoming environment with killer wings and salads, plenty of televisions, craft beers on tap, and exciting beverage program from a cocktail master. Evan was the founder of Shorty’s in 2005, and was one of the earliest restaurateurs to bring authentic Philly flair to the Big Apple. Evan has not been involved with Shorty’s since 2019 though, so he decided to plan a brand new restaurant of his own design.

Named for Philadelphia’s famous historic district, Olde City Cheesesteaks and Brews is a tribute to everything that makes Philadelphia such a unique place. Paying special attention to the bread, which Evan believes is the most critical feature of the cheesesteak, Olde City proudly used freshly baked bread sourced directly from Le Bus Bakery , which is known across the country as one of Philadelphia’s original hometown bakeries. Offering a choice of either chicken or steak with a slew of customizable toppings and cheese, Olde City will also offer a healthy selection of salads, sides, and appetizers.

In addition to the phenomenal Philly cheesesteaks, Olde City will also be offering an inventive new beverage program. Evan has tapped cocktail master Al Sotack to consult with Evan on Olde City’s cocktail offerings and bring in bold, new ideas. Al is bringing with him a wealth of experience, and he currently serves as a partner at Jupiter Disco , one of Brooklyn’s most creative sci-fi inspired cocktail bars. Evan currently offers 20 beers on tap at the new Madison location, and intends to highlight local breweries from NY and PA alongside a robust selection of local, natural wines. Olde City will also produce house-made syrups and fresh juices to accompany the cocktails, and all of the locations will feature plenty of TVs and sports to entertain guests all day.

Olde City launched their first location on May 4th on Madison Avenue, but Evan has big plans in store for his new restaurant and is already gearing up to launch his next two locations. The second location will be opening up at 576 Ninth Avenue and is slated to open in mid/late July. The third location will be arriving at 201 Eighth Avenue and is scheduled to open by the end of August. Additionally, Evan hopes to expand relatively soon, hoping to establish between five and eight locations in the city, hopefully one day becoming a national brand known and loved by all. Be sure to visit Olde City soon, while it’s still a local secret, and if you love what you eat than make sure to follow Olde City on Instagram for updates on all of their new locations.

Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .