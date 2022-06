Want to become a homeowner in 2022? Unfortunately, the housing market looks a lot like 2021. Bidding wars abound, houses are getting snatched up in record time and demand still outstrips supply. How can homebuyers succeed despite the obstacles? Experts at TheMortgageReports.com say to get creative so you can outmaneuver the buying competition and achieve your homeownership dreams.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO