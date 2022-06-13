Federal judge rules against MI gov. candidate Perry Johnson

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A federal judge has decided not to put Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson on the August Republican primary ballot.

However, Johnson claims the judge got it wrong.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith concluded that Johnson knew on April 26 that he was in trouble over alleged fraudulent signature on his nomination petitions, but he waited until the last week to file a suit.

Goldsmith said that Johnson waited too long in asserting his right, so he essentially is not entitled to his day in court.

To make matters even worse, the judge opined that Johnson had little chance of winning his case.

But Johnson claims the judge rejected the case in part because he never reviewed the alleged phony signatures. And Johnson reports the state never let him look at the Qualified Voters File, also known as the QVF.

“That’s the whole point, we’re not allowed to,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how you can have any kind of justice, if the actual judge doesn’t realize the problem we have is we can’t defend ourselves, because we don’t have access to the Qualified Voters File.”

Johnson does not impugn the integrity of the judge, but says all of this is “absurd.” He said he will join James Craig and try a write in campaign, even though that may not be practical.

“Maybe I run again in three or four years. Maybe I go and take a look at something in Iowa and run for president. Who knows what I will do?” Johnson said.

Run for president, that would sure beat being governor.

