Shelby, MT

Don’t Worry About The Pressure In Shelby

By Jerry Puffer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your water pressure in your home and/or business...

Farm Marketing On The Front

Choteau's Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market will kick off for the 22 summer season on 4th of July weekend! The marketing FUN begins Saturday, July 2nd, & runs full tilt every Saturday, through the 24th of September. There'll be a cornucopia of delicious fruit, vegetables, breads, crafts & flowers every Saturday between 9, & 1, at the Visitor Information Center.
CHOTEAU, MT
It’s Back In Cut Bank

One of our real summertime favorites is back! The Cut Bank Farmers Market returns for Summer 22, & they're looking for vendors. If you're interested on coming aboard, please email glaciercountycd@gmail.com, or visit the Cut Bank Farmers Market Facebook page. I'll be keeping you updated on the Puff Man Show along with my Puff Man Blog.
CUT BANK, MT
Range Days Comes To Shelby!

The 45th Annual Montana Range Days, hosted by our Toole County Conservation District & the Natural Resources Conservation Service, is on the way to our Golden Triangle, next week, Monday, the 20th, through Wednesday, the 22nd. Shelby High School Ag Educator, Thad White, is excited to have hundreds of students & adults learn about Montana's LARGEST natural resource, rangeland! There'll be a ton of events for anyone ages 4-99. In addition to all the youth workshops & contests, there'll be some great local tours for ranchers to learn about range management & issues here in the Golden Triangle. We're talking fun & educational workshops where you can learn more about precision farming high resolution scouting & grazing management especially during drought conditions. I'll be blogging more on the 45th Annual Montana Range Day's daily schedule of events soon on my Puff Man Blog, where "never is heard a discouraging word."
SHELBY, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Industry
Shelby, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Addisyn Bengtson Spearheading Marias Fairgrounds Flagpole Project

Since the age of eight, Addisyn Bengtson has been active in 4-H, finding her passion in livestock, vet science, and cake decorating projects. As she has grown, she has added the Teen Leadership project, where a teen develops a project of their own for the year and builds their leadership skills through the process. When selecting a project this year, Addisyn said, “I noticed there weren’t a lot of flags in the barns at the (Marias) fairgrounds, but we have a lot of veterans come to the fair and it’s good to show respect for them at a big event.”
CUT BANK, MT
Pondera County’s Collecting E-Waste

The Pondera County Recycling Coalition will be hosting an e-waste collection event this Friday, & Saturday, the 10th, & 11th. The 1st event runs Friday afternoon from noon until 6. As I like to say, "inch by inch, it's a cinch rather than hard by the yard. It's $1 per inch charge for CRT & console style TV's, but don't worry about a thing, other devices will be FREE for you to recycle. If you can't make it on Friday, you'll have another opportunity to get rid of your e-waste on Saturday, between 9, & 3. For more information, please call Carey at 289 0990.
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
It’s Back Monday @ The Shelby Library

Our Toole County Library here in Shelby, will commence their summer reading program this Monday afternoon. The program will run every Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock through June, with grades K-5 invited to come by for some sizzling summer reading fun. Get more information at 424 8345. Here comes Summer 22...
SHELBY, MT
Blackfoot Polling Place MOVED

The Glacier County Blackfoot polling location (Precinct 11) has been moved from the Deloris Salois Residence over to the CCD Center (De Lasalle School) in Browning. Don't worry about a thing, the polls will open at 7, in the morning tomorrow (Tuesday) & remain open until 8, in the evening. For more information or any questions, please call Glacier County Elections in Cut Bank, at 873 3609, or the Browning Satellite Office at 873 36900, extension 9096, a for more information.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
#Water Pressure#Water Tower#Fritz
Transfusions Needed 4 Infant Deliveries

More than 15 million red blood cells, platelets & plasma were transfused in 2019. That works out to 42,000 blood components used by patients on a daily basis. In fact, transfusions are needed in every 1 out of 83 infant deliveries. In Conrad, there's a Blood Drive scheduled for this Thursday, the 9th, at the Conrad Mission Church. Hours will be from 11 until 5, on Thursday afternoon. By the way, 46% of patients who received a platelet transfusion have a type of cancer. Stop by the church Thursday afternoon if you can...
CONRAD, MT
Hey Mom, What’s For Lunch?

We'll be finding out today...our Shelby Summer Food Programs gets underway today (Wed 6/8) over at the Shelby Elementary Cafeteria, & lunch will be on the platter every day through Friday, August 12th, from 11, to 12:30. Don't worry about a thing...they'll be serving up breakfast too, weekday mornings between 8, & 10, as we continue to enjoy Summer 22.
SHELBY, MT
Fair’s On The Way To Chester

One of our all time summer favorites, the Liberty County Summer Fair kicks off on Thursday night, June 16th, & goes full tilt EVERY Thursday night in Chester, through the END of August. If you'd like to be a vendor at the fair, please contact Sheila at 459 4848, it's going to be great, or email coordinator@libertycc.com, & get ready for some sizzling Summer 22 FUN on the Hi-Line.
CHESTER, MT
School Starts Monday In Valier

VACATION Bible School...the Valier Methodist Church will be holding their Vacation Bible School this coming Monday, the 13th, through Wednesday, the 15th. The fun will run from 9 to noon on Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, for children in K-6. If you'd like to preregister your child, please call 279 3473, by this Saturday, & leave a message...
VALIER, MT
Dupuyer Goes Wide Open & City Wide

This weekend, there'll be a city-wide yard sale down at the Dupuyer Community Hall, & it's going to be a ball. This city-wide event will run both Saturday AND Sunday, from 9, until 2. With so much good stuff up for grabs, they couldn't fit it all in, in a day!
DUPUYER, MT
We’ve Got A Real Blood CRISIS!

Fewer folks have been donating blood since the beginning of our pandemic, & the American Red Cross calls it a "Blood CRISIS. This "crisis" is a real problem here in our Montana rural communities. Don't worry about a thing, there's been a Blood Drive scheduled for THIS Thursday, here Shelby, over at the civic center. Donation hours Thursday afternoon will be from noon until 6, when we'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life." Come on, let's kick it up a notch...
SHELBY, MT
Teton Election Office OPEN Saturday

The Teton County Election office down in Choteau, will be open tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 9, to noon, for absentee ballots, voter registration & absentee ballot drop off. Don't worry about a thing, but absentee ballots will NOT be available, & registration will be CLOSED after 12 noon on Monday, the 6th. For more information, please call Paula at 590 1379.
CHOTEAU, MT
BIGGER Prizes Than Ever In Galata

The Galata Good Neighbor Club's hosting the annual Flag Day potluck picnic next Tuesday (6/14,) at the Galata Community Hall. It's going to be a ball so come on up to the North Country & for food, drinks & games with BIGGER prizes than ever before! All the FUN will get underway at 6, Tuesday eve. If you'd like, bring along a favorite dish to share with your "good neighbors."
GALATA, MT
Pondera Voting/Registration On Thursday

There'll be a Pondera County Satellite Elections office set up at the Heart Butte school from 9 to 3 o'clock, this Thursday, the 2nd of June. Don't worry about a thing, both voter registration & absentee voting will be available for ALL Pondera County residents.
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
Shelby Memorial Day Services

American Legion Post 43, will be holding their Memorial Day services this morning at 10, at Valley View Cemetery. There'll be a service at Mountain View at 11, with guest speaker Jack Belle. Our Shelby High School will be hosting a luncheon at noon today down at the Shelby Elks Club. There's also a special visit planned up at the Heritage Center at 1, as we remember & honor all those who have given & served our country.
SHELBY, MT
BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

BIG week coming up this week for our Golden Triangle as Summer 22 rolls on. A community event's pertaining to DUI's in the county is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Over in Chester, St. Mary's Catholic Church will be hosting a Farmers Union FREE camp on Tuesday. There'll be a Veterans Affairs Service Officer visiting with veterans in Shelby & Cut Bank, on Wednesday, & we'll have a blood drive on Thursday, over at the Shelby Civic Center. Come Thursday evening, Whoop-Up Trail Days will kick off with a Calcutta at the Branding Iron in Conrad. Fasten your seatbelts for another big week under our Montana Big Sky...I'm ready for some Whoop-Up rhubarb pie!
SHELBY, MT
Shelby, MT
