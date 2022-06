I am writing to strongly object to the proposed development of the former Wells Fargo building at 1 Cemetery St. into a six-story, 77-unit mixed use facility. Ironically called Mill Pond Holding, the developer of the project clearly has no regard for “holding” on to the beauty of the adjacent coastal inlet known as the Mill Pond. It clearly seeks to create overpopulation growth that will cause the loss of living marine resources and will endangered other vital ecological systems.

NORWALK, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO