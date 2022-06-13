ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man charged after Sunday night stabbing

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man is facing two charges after he allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday night.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged John Bibby with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Columbia police responded just after 9 p.m. on Sunday to the 1600 block of Amelia St. to a reported stabbing. When police arrived, they found the victim with blood on his hands and shorts and duct tape around his wound. The victim told police that Bibby stabbed him in the stomach.

The victim told police that Bibby was on the phone with his mother and was yelling about religious warfare then Bibby allegedly attacked the victim.

According to court documents, the victim reportedly had to get stitches to close the wound at an area hospital.

Police found Bibby walking on Paris Road and Court Street and taken into custody.

After reading Bibby his Miranda rights, Bibby told police the victim was keeping him in the house with a sword and he fought back, according to court documents.

Bibby has a docket hearing scheduled for June 22 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 14. Bibby does have a defense attorney listed according to online court records.

Bibby is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. According to online court records, Bibby is being held without bond to protect the victim.

Comments / 2

Abraham Lincoln [16th President]
2d ago

Why blame him? Why not ban knives or ban whatever he used? I’ll tell you why… Because it doesn’t fit the liberal agenda!

Reply
2
