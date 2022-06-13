ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia National Guard increases its State Tuition Assistance

By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTXL0_0g9YbcSq00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard has increased its State Tuition Assistance (STA) from $7,000 to $20,000.

STA is a financial benefit for educational programs at accredited, nonprofit private and public institutions in support of a National Guard service member’s personal and professional development.

To qualify for the assistance, you must:

  • Be an active member in the Virginia National Guard
  • Graduate of initial military entry training
  • ROTC cadets must complete basic training or equivalent Leader Development and Assessment Course (LDAC)
  • Remaining service or contractual obligation of no less than two years to the Virginia National Guard following completion of the last STA-funded academic semester
  • Must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and maintain institutional academic standards
Man charged with abductions, assaulting officers in Chesterfield County

Below are programs that qualify for the assistance:

  • Undergraduate Degrees
  • Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs
  • Certificate Programs
  • Vocational Skill
  • Professional Licensure Programs

For more information, contact the STA office at 434-298-6155 or visit the STA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Governor proposes 38 budget amendments, including gas tax holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has offered 38 amendments to the budget bills that state lawmakers passed earlier this month. The proposals include language authorizing a three-month gas tax holiday. Other amendments, according to Youngkin aides, are related to education, public safety and economic development. They include...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Sports
WFXR

REAL ID cards required across Virginia in May 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — In less than a year, Virginians will need to make sure they have REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card. “Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license oridentification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC 29 News

Gov. Youngkin attends Route 231 ribbon cutting ceremony

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nine businesses launched Route 231 at Keswick Vineyards Tuesday, June 14. The group of wineries, breweries, and a meadery are working to promote agricultural tourism. Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by Albemarle County Tuesday, June 14 for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Route 231 trail is all...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Bay Journal

Abandoned boats are a growing problem in Virginia waters

Whether lurking as hazards beneath the water’s surface or becoming eyesores as they drift ashore, abandoned boats are a growing problem in Chesapeake Bay waters — especially in Virginia. And they’re not as easy to get out of the water as they were to put in. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

LEGO’s $1B+ manufacturing plant coming to Virginia, adding 1,760 new jobs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the LEGO Group will invest more than $1 billion to build its American manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County. According to officials, the company will construct a new 1.7 million-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Meadowville Technology Park,...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

House pulled over by state troopers on I-95 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia state troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond. The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic and getting a branch stuck in the roofing material, as well.
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

COVID cases, hospitalizations drop slightly; transmission rates still high in some SW, central Virginia localities

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline, but lower numbers do not mean you should ignore pandemic restrictions, especially if you live in one of the many localities around the Commonwealth with higher virus transmission rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Army Corps of Engineers to Present Plan to Prevent Northern Virginia Flooding

The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHSV

Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Virginia woman convicted earlier this year of charges connected with a scheme to defraud the U.S. government through fake claims for pandemic unemployment benefits has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy