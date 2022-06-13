Virginia National Guard increases its State Tuition Assistance
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard has increased its State Tuition Assistance (STA) from $7,000 to $20,000.
STA is a financial benefit for educational programs at accredited, nonprofit private and public institutions in support of a National Guard service member’s personal and professional development.
To qualify for the assistance, you must:
- Be an active member in the Virginia National Guard
- Graduate of initial military entry training
- ROTC cadets must complete basic training or equivalent Leader Development and Assessment Course (LDAC)
- Remaining service or contractual obligation of no less than two years to the Virginia National Guard following completion of the last STA-funded academic semester
- Must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and maintain institutional academic standards
Below are programs that qualify for the assistance:
- Undergraduate Degrees
- Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs
- Certificate Programs
- Vocational Skill
- Professional Licensure Programs
For more information, contact the STA office at 434-298-6155 or visit the STA website .
