Finney County wildfire extinguished

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews were able to extinguish a wildfire north of Garden City on Monday.

A witness told KSN News the smoke plume was visible for many miles. He said the fire burned wheat and stubble fields.

Firefighters from Finney and Scott counties, Holcomb, Garden City, and the forest service responded. The Kansas Highway Patrol was also in the area. Two firefighting aircraft were dispatched to the area.

A wildfire burns in Finney County on June 13, 2022. (Courtesy: WesternKansasNews.com)

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency at 3:31 p.m. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist local authorities with response and recovery operations

“Despite recent rains, there is still a risk of wildland fires across the state,” Kelly said. “I urge all Kansans to avoid outdoor burning, if possible, and to remain vigilant. It only takes a single spark from a lawn mower, a car engine, an unattended barbecue or other source to touch off a wildfire that could have devastating effects.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management did a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka.

The Garden City Fire Department said more information on the fire will be released Tuesday.

