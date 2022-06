KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for three suspects who they say tried to rob two women outside of the King of Prussia Mall. Police say the suspects appear to be young men in their teens. They say a woman was trying to get into her car when one of the suspects tried to take her purse. She was able to resist and noticed the two other young men in a red car. They drove off. Later, another victim came forward and told a similar story to police. Officers have extra patrols in the area.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO