Cottonwood County, MN

Woman Injured When SUV Strikes Safe That Fell Out Of Pickup In Cottonwood County

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County....

myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man injured in collision with livestock Monday evening

A Redwood Falls man was slightly injured when his vehicle struck livestock in the road Monday evening. According to the Redwood Falls Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:30 p.m. on June 13, Steven Gehrke, age 34, was driving a 2003 Jeep when he struck three cows standing on County Road 1, near 300th Street.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Child injured in Le Sueur County Crash

A child was Tuesday injured in a crash in Waterville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV collided on Highway 60 at about 2:45 p.m. Fallis Liibaan Idiga, 36, of Lakeville, was driving the SUV, which had been westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV was transporting to a Faribault hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Idiga wasn’t injured.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Update: Wells man killed in crash near Good Thunder

A Wells man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon southeast of Good Thunder. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Earth Co Rd 39 and 148th St. Nathan Edward Williams, 30, was eastbound on 148th St when his Pontiac Bonneville collided with a Jeep...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
Bingham Lake, MN
Springfield, MN
Cottonwood County, MN
Windom, MN
Minnesota Accidents
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Adult And 3 Kids Hurt In Blue Earth County Crash

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead and four others, including three children, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 39 and 148th Street, near Good Thunder. The driver of the vehicle traveling eastbound on 148th Street was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the sole passenger. Four passengers in the other vehicle involved, which was heading southbound on the highway, were hurt in the collision. The adult driver and three children inside were “treated and released at the scene,” according to the sheriff’s office. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man injured in Highway 169 crash Friday

A Mankato man was injured Friday in a crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound Kia Forte and a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided on the highway at 9:44 a.m. The Pathfinder driver, William Rosler Meyer, 82, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo...
Y-105FM

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Eagle Lake man pulled gun on McDonald’s customers

Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, Blue Earth County Jail. An Eagle Lake man is accused of pulling a gun on two McDonald’s customers Sunday night. Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, 23, was charged with felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court. The victims told police that they were trying...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

HARRIS—A 39-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, near Harris on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Jerry Darnell Mosley stemmed from the stop of a 2004 GMC Yukon for speeding, following too...
KEYC

Highway 169 off-ramp temporarily closes following oil spill

On June 2, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota, legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic making a difference. Updated: 1 hours ago. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic was...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man killed in farm accident in Redwood County

A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Man dies in farm accident Thursday afternoon

A Redwood County man died in a farm accident Thursday afternoon. At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating an adult male has died in a farm accident near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. According to Sheriff’s Department, at...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man killed in farm accident near Sanborn

(Sanborn MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says a man is dead after a farm accident Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the farm near Sundown Township, northeast of Sanborn, at 2:11 p.m. A tractor had run over a man who was alive when crews arrived but was critically injured. He eventually died of his injuries. No names have been released.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls: ORDINANCE NO. 79, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 511 DEKALB STREET (GARNETTE GARDENS)

WHEREAS, Pursuant to Minnesota Statute §412.221, subd. 2, the City of Redwood Falls (“City”) is authorized to sell certain real property located at 511 Dekalb Street in Redwood Falls, known as Garnette Gardens (“Subject Property”) for the benefit of its citizens. Pursuant to Section 12.05 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, as amended December 5, 1978, no real property of the City shall be disposed of except by Ordinance; and.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota Cottonwood County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jeffers, or 9 miles northwest of Windom, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Windom around 910 AM CDT. Jeffers around 915 AM CDT. Bingham Lake around 920 AM CDT. Mountain Lake around 930 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Kinbrae, Wilder, Dundee, Avoca and Delft. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing in Mankato is the winner of $27,000. Hilltop Hy-Vee, located on Adams St., in Mankato, sold the winning ticket, earning the business a $270 bonus. The winning North 5 numbers drawn on Friday are...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic making a difference. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic was in full swing Monday at Mankato Golf Club. Mankato Area Public Schools opens summer meal programs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mankato Area Public Schools started its...

