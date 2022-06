Around 2:28 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, UTPD responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the Target located in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street. A male suspect was approached by Target staff while stealing. The subject was armed with a knife and left the store. Detectives were able to locate the suspect upon reviewing Halo cameras. Officers approached the suspect, and arrested him within ten minutes of the call. The suspect was arrested for aggravated robbery, evading and resisting. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO