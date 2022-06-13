ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Ole Red Gatlinburg to host Midnight Parade Patio Party for July 4th

 2 days ago

Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts. The thefts occurred at the end of May and took 20 minutes, according to law enforcement.

wvlt.tv

Dealing with growth theme at Sevier County Mayor’s Luncheon

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is a good problem to have for Sevier County: how to manage growth. At the Mayor’s Luncheon on Tuesday, leaders from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and the county talked about plans for dealing with traffic, building more affordable housing and beefing up the workforce.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park

Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One year missing: The search for Summer Wells

One year missing: The search for Summer Wells
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was attacked by a black bear on Abbott Rd. in Sevierville Wednesday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. “At around 4:30 p.m., a 90-year-old woman was sitting on a porch swing when she was surprised by a sow bear with three yearlings that came onto her porch,” officials said. “The woman began shaking a lawn chair in an attempt to scare them when the sow scratched her on the arm and the bears fled the area.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Government
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville speed limits are about to change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville speed limits are set to change on July 1, according to Mayor Indya Kincannon. Right now, the speed limits on any unmarked Knoxville roads is 30 mph, but next month that’ll drop to 25 mph. The move is part of an initiative to reduce...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man wants paint job on 1960s Cadillac fixed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around the country, classic cars in good to excellent condition are considered an investment, and the condition of the paint on these cars adds to the value. A car collector in Sevier County is disappointed with the quality of the paint recently applied to his 62-year-old Cadillac. In its day, Chuck […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts

Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts
KNOXVILLE, TN
Todd Kelly
wvlt.tv

Uptick in ticks seen in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -At the Blount Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Jeff Maxwell said he’s seen an increase in ticks this summer compared to previous ones. If bitten, ticks can not only present major problems for pets but their owners as well. The CDC has a full list of the possible illnesses you can contract if not properly treated.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Wvlt#Nps#Bear
wvlt.tv

Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket

Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee teen at center of AMBER Alert found safe in Indiana

Tennessee teen at center of AMBER Alert found safe in Indiana
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
News Break
wvlt.tv

Campers use caution following Elkmont Campground bear attack

Campers use caution following Elkmont Campground bear attack
KNOXVILLE, TN
Smoky Mountain Times

NC, TN officials meet at Tail of Dragon to focus on safety

On Tuesday, North Carolina and Tennessee law enforcement officials met at Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort along the entrance of US 129, the “Tail of the Dragon” which borders Blount County, TN and Swain and Graham Counties, NC. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and N.C. State Highway Patrol, with the Swain County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies, partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol for the “Border to Border” to promote safety for visitors on the 11-mile stretch with 318 curves known as the “Tail of the Dragon.”
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

