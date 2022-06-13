Ole Red Gatlinburg to host Midnight Parade Patio Party for July 4th

On Tuesday, North Carolina and Tennessee law enforcement officials met at Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort along the entrance of US 129, the “Tail of the Dragon” which borders Blount County, TN and Swain and Graham Counties, NC. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and N.C. State Highway Patrol, with the Swain County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies, partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol for the “Border to Border” to promote safety for visitors on the 11-mile stretch with 318 curves known as the “Tail of the Dragon.”
