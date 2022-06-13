ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace, 18, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom In Rare Photo

By Erin Silvia
 2 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews

Christy Turlington, 53, gave her fans a glimpse of her 18-year-old daughter Grace in one of her latest Instagram story photos. The supermodel posed with the teen and her husband Ed Burns, in a new and rare family pic she recently shared and they were all dressed in black upscale outfits, indicating they attended some kind of event. Christy’s fashion included a black ruffled sleeveless long dress while Grace wore a sleek sleeveless dress and Ed went with a button-down under a classic blazer and jeans.

“OUR GIRL,” Christy captioned the epic pic. The cute parents, who also share 16-year-old Finn, and their oldest child were all smiles and looked relaxed and happy to be spending time together. A corsage on Grace’s wrist indicated the event they attended may have been a prom or other kind of special moment for her.

Christy’s photo with Grace comes as she rarely shares photos of her kids on social media. She has made exceptions on memorable days, such as their birthdays, and posts adorable pics and loving messages. One of her most recent posts about Grace included a photo of the beauty posing on the cover of a magazine while holding a camera on her shoulder in March.

“Can’t take any credit or responsibility for this, other than having birthed this wonder to the world and given her the family name she carries with its full meaning and representation. Once again, welcome to the world @graciebrns I love you, Kiddo. ❤️,” Christy wrote in the caption.

In Oct. 2021, Christy also shared a post in honor of her second child Finn’s birthday. It included a photo of her holding her son when he was a baby and a sweet message. “On the birth day of my second child, 16 years ago today, I am reminded that with each birth and child, a mother is also born,” she began in the caption. “I feel blessed to be the mother of two humans.”

“When I look at you now, son, I still see this little face no matter how much taller than me you have grown,” she continued. “Your open and trusting heart revealed in your eyes and the way you look at me, when I can see them. I aspire to be my best self for you, and your big sister, every day. I love you more and more and more. Happy Birthday, sweet Finny Bu.”

