ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Peer Power offering summer jobs for teens

By Action News 5 Staff
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools students have a chance to earn...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Topgolf begins construction in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Topgolf is coming to Memphis and construction will begin soon. Topgolf plans to spend $16 million to build a two-story 72 hitting bay facility in Germantown. Topgolf Memphis is set to be 40 feet tall with 26,750 square feet on the first floor and 22,926 square...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pediatric doctor warns parents how heat affect children at a faster rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With temperatures heating up to the 100′s, a Mid-South summer camp and school are keeping the kids cool to prevent the risks of overheating and heat-related illnesses. High Points Summer camp is keeping kids indoors because physical activities like rock climbing can cause heat-related illnesses...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is men’s health month and a new national survey found there is room for men to improve their physical, mental, and sexual health. Dr. Alex Pastuszak and Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the surprising findings from the survey and why some men are not prioritizing their health.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

No Shelter: Why is help located so close to temptation?

NO SHELTER is a regular series from MLK50 housing reporter Jacob Steimer, interviewing Memphians who are unhoused. Although the numbers are difficult to track, the Community Alliance for the Homeless estimates that on a given night in 2021, about 200 people were unsheltered in Memphis/Shelby County. The regular Q&As will introduce readers to neighbors they may not talk to otherwise and, perhaps, create a path to improving the way the city cares for these vulnerable people. They are written with the belief that all people are created equal — whether or not they’re treated that way. In this installment, the woman interviewed remains anonymous due to the possibility of retaliation against her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peer Power
localmemphis.com

Memphis parents frustrated with MSCS

"Uneducated people cannot escape poverty. They don’t know how," said MSCS parent Jason Perry. "We are killing our people before they get to the 3rd grade.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

HVAC business gives tips for surviving heat wave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brown Refrigeration has been working overtime during these triple digit temperatures to keep the Mid-South cool. Recently, their calls rose 40% for repairs. “We have been very, very busy with this heat we have,” said Bill Kellum, the service manager for the company. “It’s 97 degrees,...
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

7 Unique Self-Care Treatments to Try in Memphis

No longer are self-care regimens limited to Swedish massages and fancy facials. Once equated with “pampering,” the practice of self-care is now widely accepted as a necessity, and the concept extends way beyond beauty treatments. In search of relief from the stress of our daily lives — both physical and mental — many are turning to holistic wellness practices, and an increasing number of once-alternative therapies have entered the mainstream. From treatments using salt as the primary method of healing to those incorporating sound for relaxation, the options are vast.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The national average price of regular gasoline inched closer to $5 per gallon, hitting $4.97 on Thursday, June 9. Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.74 on Thursday, according to AAA. Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.40 or higher. Americans...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
actionnews5.com

Marion Animal Shelter needs air

Marion, Ark. (WMC) - A Mid-South animal shelter’s air conditioning unit went out in the entire building. The shelter in Marion, Arkansas, quickly found out repairing the air conditioning unit would take longer than expected because parts are unavailable. The shelter is looking to replace the entire heat, ventilation...
MARION, AR
Mighty 990

Terry Roland: Millington Expo Part Of City’s Growth

Millington is enjoying a comeback. New home construction, along with numerous new businesses, are cropping up at an impressive. The city is inviting the rest of the Mid-South to see the growth for themselves. Terry Roland of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce joined “Wake Up Memphis” to discuss Thursday’s...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

St. Jude ranked No. 2 for pediatric care in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St Jude Children’s Research Hospital ranked number 2 for pediatric cancer care on the U.S. News & World Report’s 16th Annual “Best Children’s Hospitals” list. The publication rates 50 highest scoring U.S. pediatric hospitals. They factor in patient outcomes, such as...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

U.S. News ranks two Memphis children's hospitals among nation's best

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. News & World Report released their annual rankings on the best children's hospitals in the country, and two Memphis hospitals are ranked among them. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was ranked the #2 hospital in the country for pediatric cancer, their specialty. "Our mission is...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy