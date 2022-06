More hailstorms in Nebraska cause farmer to replant soybeans this week. A Central-Nebraska farmer says he’ll be replanting some crops this week after a recent hailstorm. Clay Govier has a diversified row-crop operation near Broken Bow. “It’s disappointing when you have a really good-looking field of beans or corn, and they just get smoked from hail and you have to start from scratch.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO