Amid the market volatility facing commercial real estate, Kara McShane sees signs of optimism for the rest of 2022. During the opening session of the CRE Finance Council’s Annual Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis, the head of commercial real estate at Wells Fargo said that there is still plenty of capital available to deploy despite widening credit spreads and rising cap rates. During the discussion, moderated by Michael Lascher, global head of real estate debt capital markets at Blackstone, McShane also stressed that CRE finance professionals are better positioned for a possible near-term recession than during past economic downturns due to disciplined lending.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO