Mr. Thomas “T. Ray” Ellis, 82, of Sardis, MS, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. T. Ray was born on May 29, 1940 in Tyro, MS to the late Nina Conrad Ellis and Joseph Thomas “J.T.” Ellis. A native of Tate County, MS, he made his home in Sardis where he was a faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

SARDIS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO