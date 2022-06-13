2 deadly crashes on I-25 in Weld County result in at least 3 deaths

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed near Mead for one crash and near Frederick for another crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, three people were killed in the crash near mile marker 243 in Mead and an unknown number of people were transported to the hospital.

Limited details are available about the cause of the crash, but CSP said it involves multiple vehicles and at least one tractor-trailer.

CDOT diverted northbound traffic onto Highway 66 for this crash.

The second crash on I-25 northbound occurred near Frederick at mile marker 235 and involved a motorcycle and a semi. CSP said this crash is also believed to have resulted in one death.

Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Erie Parkway due to this crash.

