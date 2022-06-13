ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, CO

2 deadly crashes on I-25 in Weld County result in at least 3 deaths

By Sean O'Donnell
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXdSB_0g9YY3sj00

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed near Mead for one crash and near Frederick for another crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, three people were killed in the crash near mile marker 243 in Mead and an unknown number of people were transported to the hospital.

Limited details are available about the cause of the crash, but CSP said it involves multiple vehicles and at least one tractor-trailer.

CDOT diverted northbound traffic onto Highway 66 for this crash.

Data Desk: Colorado had a 20-year record high number of deadly crashes in 2021

The second crash on I-25 northbound occurred near Frederick at mile marker 235 and involved a motorcycle and a semi. CSP said this crash is also believed to have resulted in one death.

Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Erie Parkway due to this crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Plumb Joy
2d ago

Stop following too closely, it kills many more people than DUIs, cops and educators are focusing on the wrong thing. Following too closely is the #1 Reason People Die in Traffic!!Wake up to that, teach your family and friends for it can save their lives.

Reply
3
Reasonable Person
2d ago

I travel that stretch of I 25 to Cheyenne and always say a silent prayer that some yahoo doesn't cause an accident. Leave five minutes early people! The life you save could be your own!

Reply
3
 

KDVR.com

6 killed in 2 Weld County crashes

A 3-month-old was one of the six victims that died in crashes on I-25 Monday. How hockey has exploded around Denver since the Avalanche’s …. Excessive force lawsuit against Loveland PD in arrest …. Excessive force lawsuit against Loveland PD in arrest …. Stanley Cup expected to bring in...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Six dead in two crashes in Weld County

Six people died in two crashes on Interstate 25 in Weld County on Monday, including a 3-month-old girl. The first crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 243. Four vehicles were involved including a tractor-trailer, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Five people who were in a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Sheridan Media

Five Gillette Residents Killed In Northern Colorado Vehicle Crash

Five people from Gillette, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
GILLETTE, WY
KKTV

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Police investigate woman found dead in vehicle in Loveland

A woman was found dead in a car in Loveland. Police were called to a parking lot on the 2300 block of West Eisenhower Boulevard Sunday night. There, officers found a 50-year-old woman unresponsive, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police don’t suspect her death was suspicious but are still investigating. The coroner will determine her exact cause of death. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/. Police investigate woman found dead in vehicle in Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

6 Injured, Including 2 Officers, In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-225 Near I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. All lanes were reopened later that night. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate. Aurora Police officials say Denver police officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash. Two officers were hurt, and a total of six people were taken to the hospital; the two officers sustained minor injuries; one person is critically injured with what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. APD officials say they believe the chase was related to a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in northeast Denver. The chase started near 46th Avenue and Tower Road, officials say. (credit: CBS) Further information about the crash is unclear. #APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax. ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED. Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022
