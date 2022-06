Josh Rojas motored around third, bypassed a stop sign from his third-base coach and dived headfirst into home, losing his helmet in the process. Rojas’ run was the first of four the Diamondbacks scored in the eighth inning on Wednesday afternoon in what was the pivotal sequence of a 7-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. It was the kind of victory that has begun to feel commonplace in recent weeks — the kind that stopped a mini losing...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO