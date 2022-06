The architect whose seal of approval appears on the design of Marx Development Group’s 51-story hotel in Hudson Yards said he never reviewed the project. Former DSM Design Group architect Warren Schiffman said he did not play an active role in designing Marx’s under-construction hotel at ​​450 11th Avenue, a 126-room hotel near LaGuardia Airport and a residential high-rise development in Queens, despite his signature appearing on all three plans, The New York Times reported.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO