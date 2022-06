Vincent John Cantone, age 70 of Groves, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Humble, Texas. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022 with Pastor Kenneth Foust officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home.

