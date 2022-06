I find it interesting how challenging of a phrase this is for some folks. I suppose it fits the ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’ type of abstraction. Thing is, this term is in the Vision Statement of the community and referred to in the Housing Policies directly. I would argue this concept is the crux of the intent of the vision as others may argue it is not. Knowing as I did/do many of the authors who created the two word phrase it is obvious to me. Vague as the term is I can also see how the act of defining is a challenge, thus as said above, ‘the beholder’.

CANNON BEACH, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO