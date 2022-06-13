ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A New England neo-Nazi group is attracting members using Republican talking points

By Phillip Martin
wwno.org
 2 days ago

A nascent neo-Nazi group in New England is attempting to recruit new members by raising...

www.wwno.org

Related
The Independent

Georgia election results - live: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mr Trump’s former no 2, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP House candidate said Hitler is ‘the kind of leader we need’

By any fair measure, Carl Paladino was already one of the nation’s most controversial congressional candidates this year. The New York Republican has a history of racism, homophobia, and utterly bonkers conspiracy theories. And yet, despite this record, when Paladino recently launched a U.S. House campaign in his Buffalo-area...
BUFFALO, NY

Community Policy