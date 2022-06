More than half of American children go to child care at some point in their lives. It's an essential service for working parents. But it's also incredibly expensive. American families spend more on child care than their counterparts in many other parts of the world. And the cost in Massachusetts is the highest among the 50 states, with infant care costing, on average, over $20,000 a year, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute. The average price for 4-year-olds is only slightly lower, at $15,000 a year.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO