RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova gas station manager who accidentally set his pumps at just 69 cents a gallon is speaking out after being fired. “Well, it was a mistake that I did, you know,” said former gas station manager John Szczecina. Szczecina accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99 gas for just 69 cents. It cost the gas station $16,000 and it cost Szczecina his job. “And I thought, ‘this is a nightmare,’” Szczecina said. “I put all three prices on there except the diesel, but the last one kind of didn’t go, you...

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO