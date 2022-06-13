ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dimitrov, Cilic through as seeds tumble at Queen’s Club

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xurUO_0g9YX8KZ00
1 of 5

LONDON (AP) — Former champions Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic advanced to the last 16 at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament on Monday as three seeded players were eliminated from the Wimbledon warmup.

Dimitrov, the 2014 champion, took out third-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4. Norrie was a finalist at Queen’s last year.

Another Briton, a wild card in Liam Broady, was beaten by Cilic, who won the tournament in 2012 and ’18 and also reached two more finals. Cilic won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

The biggest shock saw fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States lose 6-3, 6-2 to Jack Draper, a 20-year-old British wild card ranked at No. 99.

Reilly Opelka, the eighth-seeded American, was defeated by Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4.

Other winners in the last 32 on day one of the tournament were Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alexander Bublik, who advanced after Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire after falling heavily.

Andy Murray didn’t even get to start a match at Queen’s Club.

The five-time champion opted to skip the event after sustaining an abdominal strain in the final he lost in Stuttgart on Sunday.

“The tournament means a lot to me, and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already,” Murray said.

Murray is hoping to be fit enough to play at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perello are expecting their first child after 17 years together

Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello is pregnant with the couple’s first child, according to Spanish magazine Hola!Pregnancy rumours circulated in May when the tennis star’s wife wore loose-fitting clothing and a face mask to the Champion’s League final in Paris last May, where her 36-year-old husband won his 22nd Grand Slam title. Speculation grew earlier this week when Perello, 33, was pictured on a yacht in Majorca sporting what appears to be a baby bump.The Spanish couple have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy news.Nadal and Perello have been together for nearly 17 years, having met when they were...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Jack Draper
HOLAUSA

Rafa Nadal and María Perelló are expecting their first child

It all started as a rumor, and after weeks of intense speculation, ¡HOLA! magazine has been able to confirm that Rafael Nadal and María Francisca Perelló are expecting their first child. The alarms went off at the Roland Garros tournament, where Nadal was able to win his 14th...
TENNIS
Popculture

Serena Williams Gives Big Update on Tennis Career

Serena Williams is making a comeback. It was announced on Tuesday that the 40-year-old tennis superstar will be competing at Wimbledon this year after being awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Williams went to Instagram to all but confirm the news by posting a photo of white tennis shoes with verdant grass and the caption, "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there."
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#British#American
SB Nation

Serena Williams is returning to Wimbledon

The Wimbledon Championships just got a whole lot more interesting. On Tuesday the All England Tennis club announced that the GOAT, Serena Williams, would be entering the draw as a wild card. Williams has not played since being injured in the opening round of Wimbledon 2021, when she slipped on...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Halle 2022: Kyrgios' passing-shot INHIBITS Tsitsipas!

It was the most anticipated match of the day and it met the forecasts. Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas gave birth to a spectacular match in the ATP 500 Halle tournament. The Australian tennis player has proved, once again, that he is quite an uncomfortable customer when it comes to playing on a surface like grass-court.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Top-seeded Van Uytvanck advances to Veneto Open semifinals

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium eased into the semifinals of the Veneto Open with another straight-set victory on Friday. The 28-year-old Van Uytvanck needed just 69 minutes to see off Swiss player Ylena In-Albon 6-4, 6-2, converting her first match point when her opponent sliced a backhand into the net.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

England hits ODI world-record 498-4 against the Netherlands

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — England broke its own record for the highest-ever score in the history of one-day international cricket by making 498-4 against the Netherlands on Friday. The total surpassed the 481-6 made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018. Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Flamboyant racegoers show off creative hats as sun shines on Royal Ascot

Colourful, creative and wacky hat designs were on display at Royal Ascot, where flamboyant racegoers were out in force.Hats of all shapes and sizes were worn by female punters as the occasion gave them the excuse to show off.The Princess Royal and her family took part in the traditional carriage procession ahead of the first race but the Queen is not expected to join them in the royal box.Anne was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and daughter Zara Tindall with her partner Mike Tindall.Among the famous faces was TV judge Rob Rinder, who joked he was...
WORLD
Tennis World Usa

'What is incredible for me is how Rafael Nadal...', says doctor

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has sent a strong signal that he does indeed plan to compete at Wimbledon, as he practiced on grass for the first time this year on Monday. Nadal, who turned 36 this month, was taking injections of anesthesia and anti-inflammatories for two weeks straight at the French Open.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

944K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy