Structure fire reported west of Keyes. Road temporarily closed, CHP says.

A structure fire west of Keyes has at least one road closed as firefighters work to put out the blaze, the California Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon.

The fire is in the 2700 block of Keyes Road, between Vivian and South Carpenter roads. It began sometime Monday morning and was reported as a residential structure fire.

Keyes Road east of Vivian Road will be closed until around 3 p.m., CHP said in a post.

We will have more on the fire as information is available.