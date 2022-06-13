ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyes, CA

Structure fire reported west of Keyes. Road temporarily closed, CHP says.

By Lydia Gerike
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

A structure fire west of Keyes has at least one road closed as firefighters work to put out the blaze, the California Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon.

The fire is in the 2700 block of Keyes Road, between Vivian and South Carpenter roads. It began sometime Monday morning and was reported as a residential structure fire.

Keyes Road east of Vivian Road will be closed until around 3 p.m., CHP said in a post.

We will have more on the fire as information is available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Accident on Interstate 580 [San Joaquin County, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Collision near Corral Hollow Road Left 2 Hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. west of Corral Hollow Road. Furthermore, investigators said an SUV headed eastbound crashed over the center divider and overturned into the westbound lanes. Following the initial collision, the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash on Clinton South Avenue in San Joaquin County

Officials in San Joaquin County reported a crash on Clinton South Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, June 9, 2022. The incident took place on East Clinton South Avenue and North Ripon Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Information Reported in the Crash on Clinton South Avenue. The California Highway Patrol...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Keyes, CA
Keyes, CA
Crime & Safety
Keyes, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Car Drifts Off Road, Overturns Into Water Near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A person died after crashing into a slough near Stockton early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 12:30 a.m., a car that was heading westbound on Lower Jones Road drifted off the road just north of Whiskey Slough. Exactly what prompted the driver to drift off the road is unclear, but the vehicle ended up overturned in the water. Manteca Fire water rescue crew responded to the scene and found one person dead. The name of the person has not been released at this point in the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 132 in Modesto

Authorities in Modesto reported a motorcycle accident with injuries on SR-132 on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The incident took place on State Route 132 at Geer Road at approximately 1:05 p.m. Details on the Motorcycle Accident on SR-132 in Modesto. The California Highway Patrol received a report...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Structure Fire#Accident
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Accident on Merced Falls Road

The California Highway Patrol reported the recent arrest of a driver on suspicion of DUI and other charges after a crash on Merced Falls Road that killed a motorcyclist. The incident took place on May 31, 2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.
SNELLING, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michelle Mims Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on West Main Street [Turlock, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers located Mims around 7:00 a.m. on West Main Street, just east of Morgan Road. Unfortunately, despite life-saving efforts, 42-year-old Mims died at the scene due to the extent of their condition. Meanwhile, Turlock Officials are working to identify the hit-and-run driver who immediately...
TURLOCK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after the Corolla crossed the yellow striped divide into the southbound lane of The post Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Morgan Road in Stanislaus County

Authorities in Stanislaus County reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on West Main Street and Morgan Road on the morning of Thursday, June 9, 2022. A preliminary report released by the California Highway Patrol revealed that officials located the injured pedestrian at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sadly, officials declared the injured party deceased at the scene.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two Fires Intentionally Set at Same Apartment

At about 3:14 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial fire alarm at The Vista Apartments, 900 West Monte Vista Avenue, Turlock, on the second floor of the B building. As firefighters were responding, they received a call reporting that “there’s smoke everywhere”. The incident...
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for DUI after causing multiple collisions

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after he caused multiple collisions and hit a light pole, according to a Facebook post from police. At 12:28p.m. on Tuesday, people reported a driver may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol near the 1000 block of Montague Expressway. Shortly […]
MILPITAS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury tractor crash involving a pedestrian on Keyes Road on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 2:00 p.m. at East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Stanislaus County. Details on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rodeo homicide suspect arrested following shelter-in-place order, SWAT standoff

RODEO -- The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide and has a suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place order that went out to some residents Tuesday evening, the department said. Authorities in Rodeo announced the lifting of the shelter-in-place at 8:08 p.m. The shelter-in-place order was issued at 6:16 p.m. to people in the area of 333 Vallejo Ave and 1223 Mariposa Ave due to police activity. Residents were told to stay inside and close their windows and doors. The sheriff's office said it will release more information about the incident on Wednesday.  
RODEO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Accident on Interstate 580 in Tracy Area

A major injury motorcycle crash occurred in Tracy on the morning of Friday, June 10, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred in the area of Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road in Tracy at approximately 5:30 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in Tracy. A...
TRACY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

2K+
Followers
139
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy