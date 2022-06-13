Look up: Strawberry super moon arrives Monday and Tuesday night

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been putting off the purchase of a telescope because you feel like you’ve been missing out on all the interesting astronomy events, well here’s another reason to hold off.

The next big event in the night sky will be visible to everyone, weather permitting. The “strawberry super moon” will be visible overnight Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14, appearing up to 14-percent bigger, and 30-percent brighter than a full moon at the apogee of its orbit, or when the moon is furthest from the earth.

Due to the timing of the perigee, the closest pass of the moon to the earth in its orbit, on Tuesday morning there are two opportunities to catch the super moon near full strength.

Moonrise on Monday night is at 8:24 p.m., and for Tuesday the moon will break the horizon at 9:41 p.m. Be sure to check the hourly forecast on our website, or on the News 8 app to find when skies will be clearest either night.

Image Courtesy: Tony Rice, NASA Ambassador

An additional astronomical event that’s tagging along with the super moon is a great view of the star Antares, part of the Scorpius constellation. Antares is commonly known as the “heart of the scorpion” due to the star being in the center of the constellation. Look for it to the right and above the moon both Monday and Tuesday night.

Don’t worry if you miss this one, the next super moon is less than a month away with the “super buck moon” rising on July 13!

