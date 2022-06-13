ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 6 months, Jim Ayres out as CEO of Greater Worcester Community Foundation

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

WORCESTER — The agency that helped raise millions to support the community during the pandemic is looking for new leadership six months after hiring a new president and CEO.

Jim Ayres resigned as the head of the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, effective last Friday.

In an interview, J. Christopher Collins, chairman of the foundation's board of directors, said the foundation will not be discussing details of the resignation.

Nothing criminal is involved, he said.

Ayres, a former vice president with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and executive director and CEO for the United Way of Hampshire County, was announced as the new president and CEO in November and began his role in January.

According to a news release from the nonprofit, Collins and Vice Chair Michael P. Angelini are leading the staff and board through a transition phase following the resignation.

"We want to really think this through and we do obviously have a unique challenge because we've had several leadership changes over the past couple of years," Collins said. "We think doing something quick doesn't make sense. So we're even trying to figure out whether interim leadership makes sense or whether we should move right to trying to find a permanent solution."

Ayres took over from interim CEO Carolyn Stempler, who oversaw the agency when the former president and CEO, Barbara G. Fields, resigned in March of 2021. Fields also had a brief tenure with the foundation, leaving after 20 months.

The Greater Worcester Community Foundation was part of a group effort that raised more than $10 million to help the region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Worcester Together fund was a partnership of the foundation and United Way of Central Massachusetts.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: After 6 months, Jim Ayres out as CEO of Greater Worcester Community Foundation

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Raising flags, raising issues at Nativity School

Point-Counterpoint, a monthly feature on the Opinion page, is an exercise in civic engagement. This month we asked our guest columnists to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the flags outside the Nativity School. The flags, which show support for Pride and Black Lives Matter movements, have been criticized by the Diocese of Worcester. ROBERTA SCHAEFER: Bishop's standing on Nativity School's BLM flag prompts a closer look at organization RANDY FELDMAN: Bishop McManus didn't get the message on Nativity School flags This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Raising flags, raising issues at Nativity School
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mercy Medical Center, Gov. Charlie Baker announce palliative care unit named in honor of late Western Massachusetts restaurateur Andy Yee

SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Yee wanted to take her husband home to die. While noted restaurateur and businessman Andy Yee had been successfully battling cancer for four years, his health began to plummet about a month before he died in May of 2021. However, doctors at Mercy Medical Center convinced Sarah Yee that bringing her husband home may not be the best option.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Sewer capacity a concern in Westborough BJ’s site redevelopment plan

WESTBOROUGH – Planning Board members and developers of the soon-to-be former BJ’s headquarters off Route 9 in Westborough voiced concerns, last month, about sewer capacity for the project. Samuels & Associates Senior Vice President of Development Mike Fitzpatrick told the Planning Board on May 24 that the developers...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Mayor Wu rejects $10 million cut to Boston police overtime budget

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has rejected a budget plan calling for a major cut to the police department's overtime budget, calling it a "false reduction." In a letter to the City Council, Wu said the cut of more than $10 million from the police overtime budget would "create budget unpredictability elsewhere." Instead, she is offering a counterproposal that would cut the department's budget by $1.2 million.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

