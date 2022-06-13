ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sen. Roth: Parole Board chief’s resignation only a partial victory

voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – State Sen. Roger Roth is happy to see the head of Wisconsin’s Parole Board resign. But he says the policies that drove John Tate’s parole decisions aren’t going away just yet. Tate resigned on Friday. "It has been the honor of...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

wiproud.com

Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin first to use regional teams to respond to school critical incidents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will become the first state to implement regionally-based teams trained to respond to critical incidents at schools, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced. The Office of School Safety is training twelve Critical Incident Response Teams that will provide support and minimize psychological impact if a...
drydenwire.com

Rock Legend And Freedom Fighter Ted Nugent Endorses Adam Jarchow For Wisconsin AG

BALSAM LAKE, WI -- Today, Adam Jarchow announced the endorsement of rock legend and freedom fighter Ted Nugent. While many know Uncle Ted as an accomplished singer, song-writer, and guitarist, he’s also been a steadfast voice for freedom and conservative family values. As a former NRA board member of 26 years and national spokesman for Hunter Nation, Nugent knows that Adam will fight for the 2nd Amendment and the rights of hunters across Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com

'How do you ask somebody to commit a crime for you?': Disabled voters worry about returning their ballot as a Supreme Court ruling looms

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon weigh in on whether or not current state law allows for help returning a ballot. Lately, conversations about banning the use of absentee ballot drop boxes have attracted a lot of attention, but when it comes to returning a ballot, it's not just about how people are allowed to do so. It is also just as much about who is allowed to return one on behalf of someone else.
Reason.com

Seventh Circuit Reinstates Lawsuit Over School Ban on T-Shirts That Depict Guns,

From N.J. v. Sonnabend, decided today by the Seventh Circuit (Judge Diane Sykes, joined by Judges Kenneth Ripple and Amy St. Eve):. The plaintiffs are two teenagers who attend Wisconsin public schools. Both are gun enthusiasts and supporters of the Second Amendment. To express that support, they own and wear T-shirts that communicate their favorable opinion of the right to bear arms. When they wore those shirts to school, however, they got into trouble with school officials.
voiceofalexandria.com

How marriage rates have changed in Wisconsin

Compiled data on marriage rates in Wisconsin using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wuwm.com

New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
CBS 58

Wisconsin DOT holds public hearing on proposed I-94 project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As any driver will tell you, it's a busy stretch of freeway in the Milwaukee area -- I-94 from the Marquette Interchange to the Zoo Interchange. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is considering a massive overhaul of the entire section of freeway and wants your input.
MILWAUKEE, WI

