ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Holden's Fran Quinn will be leading off Thursday at US Open at The Country Club in Brookline

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fs1LH_0g9YVXZJ00

When the U.S. Open Championship tees off Thursday morning at The Country Club in Brookline, Fran Quinn of Holden will be an early riser and a leadoff hitter.

Quinn, at 57 the oldest golfer in the field, will tee off from the 10th hole at 6:45 a.m., with England's Callum Tarren and Hayden Buckley, to start the championship's first round. The USGA released tee times for the first two rounds on Monday.

Quinn qualified for his fifth U.S. Open , first since 2014, by shooting a pair of 69s and prevailing on the second playoff hole in which eight players were vying for the remaining three berths, on June 6 at Century and Old Oaks country clubs in Purchase, New York.

Teeing off from the first hole at 6:45 are Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Patrick Rodgers and Travis Vick, all Americans, with Thorbjornsen and Vick as amateurs. Thorbjornsen also advanced from that eight-hole playoff in Purchase.

For Friday's second round, Quinn will tee off at 12:30 p.m. from the first hole, Thorbjornsen at the same time from No. 10.

Lori Quinn will serve as her husband's caddie, as she did through the U.S. Open qualifying. Son Owen Quinn also moved on to U.S. Open final qualifying but didn't advance last week.

Fran Quinn is the oldest player to advance through the local and final qualifying stages since Brian DePasquale, USGA senior manager of championship communications, began keeping records in 1997. The previous oldest was Wes Short Jr., who was 52 in 2016 when he qualified for his only U.S. Open.

Golf coverage: Updates from the U.S. Open

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holden's Fran Quinn will be leading off Thursday at US Open at The Country Club in Brookline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

The Country Club at Brookline: History, membership, more

If Tom Brady was put on a two-year waitlist for a locker at The Country Club, good luck getting one of your own. Not only would you be joining the sixth-oldest course in America, but its rich history and impact on the game are rivaled by few. Why is Brookline’s...
Golf Digest

U.S. Open 2022: A tee-time snafu and Phil Mickelson practice round: Former janitor gets his U.S. Open shot

BROOKLINE, Mass. — On Sunday, Luke Gannon played The Country Club in preparation for the 122nd U.S. Open. It was the first time he had seen the course. The plan was to play 18. When he got to the 10th tee, a distance figure in the middle of the fairway waved him up. It was Phil Mickelson. So began the work week of a little-known mini-tour player who is making his first appearance in the national open.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
New York State
City
Holden, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
NBC Sports

McIlroy 'disappointed' in Mickelson but hasn't lost respect for LIV Golf star

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Rory McIlroy has become one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf among PGA Tour players, so has his opinion of Phil Mickelson changed in any way?. Mickelson is arguably the face of LIV Golf -- the new Saudi-backed league competing with the PGA Tour. He signed a contract with the rival tour reportedly worth around $200 million earlier this month.
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

U.S. Open tees off at The Country Club in Brookline

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBROOKLINE, Mass. - Every loudmouth from Yarmouth and Masshole from Athol has descended on The Country Club this week, when 14 golfers in the U.S. Open field will face the American public for the first time since defecting to an upstart, Saudi Arabian-backed tour.The injection of genuine international intrigue is expected to energize the legendarily obnoxious Boston sports fan and make the staid, secretive enclave look more like a Sam Adams commercial casting call.Guys named Sully and Fitz lined the fairways and greens at the 140-year-old club during the practice rounds, ready to greet their...
BROOKLINE, MA
Golf.com

This sneaky path to The Country Club led to much more than just a golf course

This article is an updated version of a story that originally appeared on GOLF.com in 2012. Unlike Groucho Marx, I would like to belong to a lot of clubs that would not have me as a member. It’s a complex I contracted as a kid growing up in Brookline, Mass., where I lived just down the road and a few traffic lights from the gated entrance of The Country Club.
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Buckley
Person
Brian Tee
Golf.com

8 amazing Brookline U.S. Open statistics

With the U.S. Open coming back to The Country Club at Brookline for the fourth time, here are 8 statistics to think about come Thursday. 1. Brookline as it was built: an homage to Francis Ouimet. Much changes at The Country Club between each U.S. Open. Order of holes, par...
BROOKLINE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy