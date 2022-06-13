When the U.S. Open Championship tees off Thursday morning at The Country Club in Brookline, Fran Quinn of Holden will be an early riser and a leadoff hitter.

Quinn, at 57 the oldest golfer in the field, will tee off from the 10th hole at 6:45 a.m., with England's Callum Tarren and Hayden Buckley, to start the championship's first round. The USGA released tee times for the first two rounds on Monday.

Quinn qualified for his fifth U.S. Open , first since 2014, by shooting a pair of 69s and prevailing on the second playoff hole in which eight players were vying for the remaining three berths, on June 6 at Century and Old Oaks country clubs in Purchase, New York.

Teeing off from the first hole at 6:45 are Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Patrick Rodgers and Travis Vick, all Americans, with Thorbjornsen and Vick as amateurs. Thorbjornsen also advanced from that eight-hole playoff in Purchase.

For Friday's second round, Quinn will tee off at 12:30 p.m. from the first hole, Thorbjornsen at the same time from No. 10.

Lori Quinn will serve as her husband's caddie, as she did through the U.S. Open qualifying. Son Owen Quinn also moved on to U.S. Open final qualifying but didn't advance last week.

Fran Quinn is the oldest player to advance through the local and final qualifying stages since Brian DePasquale, USGA senior manager of championship communications, began keeping records in 1997. The previous oldest was Wes Short Jr., who was 52 in 2016 when he qualified for his only U.S. Open.

Golf coverage: Updates from the U.S. Open

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holden's Fran Quinn will be leading off Thursday at US Open at The Country Club in Brookline