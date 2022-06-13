ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Irvine Is Humbled By This Special Recognition

By Hannah Beach
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that celebrity chef Robert Irvine does a lot for the communities around him. His Food Network show, "Restaurant: Impossible," helped eateries across the country get back on their feet. And sure, maybe many of the restaurants went out of business regardless of Irvine's help, but it's the thought...

SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s No-Cook Creamy Pasta Recipe Only Takes 2 Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart just gave the term “beginner-friendly” a whole new meaning with this amazing-looking pasta dinner. On June 11, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of a new pasta dish on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sure we love to grill when the weather is warm and we also adore no-cook recipes during the summer, but we haven’t given up on the stove just yet. This hearty but not-too-heavy, one-skillet summer dinner...
RECIPES
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Is Getting Ready To Pass The Reins At Carlo's Bakery

Buddy Valastro has built a dynastic cake empire, raising his father's modest bakery to superstar status over the years. Carlo's Bakery was purchased by Buddy Valastro, Sr. in the '60s (via the bakery's website). The business would change hands after tragedy struck. Buddy Sr. discovered he had lung cancer and died just three months later in 1994, per The National. Buddy, Jr., whom fans know as the Cake Boss, grabbed the reins at just 17.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Beat Bobby Flay Question That Stumped Sunny Anderson

Celebrity chef and meme queen Sunny Anderson is hilarious on and off-screen, especially when Bobby Flay is the butt of the joke (or the object of her affection). As a judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," Anderson is dedicated to bringing down the king of cooking competitions, but we know she has a lot of love for the Iron Chef from her Instagram posts. Last year, on Flay's birthday, she posted an iconic vintage photo of the chef in a Smokey the Bear Ranger costume, "striking that 'I just made crispy rice' stance." Although the photo was clearly poking fun at the "Throwdown" star, Anderson ended the post on a sincere note, saying that the world is a better place with him in it.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

Two Austin Chefs Emerge Victorious in the James Beard Awards 2022

Austin chefs Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, and Iliana de la Vega of Oaxacan restaurant El Naranjo won medals at the James Beard Awards 2022, often called the Oscars of the food world. The ceremony for the restaurant and chef awards was held tonight. Rico won in the Emerging Chef...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Here's How Many Restaurants Gordon Ramsay Really Owns

Gordon Ramsay has made a name for himself as one of the most renowned chefs in the world. He might be a culinary professional, but he's also a popular television personality who earned a reputation for his ability to somehow insult a chef and make the audience laugh all at once. Ramsay certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to criticism, but he gives praise where it's deserved. He's hosted shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen," all of which have helped him build his tough reputation.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Alton Brown Feels About Cohosting The Iron Chef Reboot - Exclusive

Alton Brown was used to running a one-man show as the longtime host of "Iron Chef America." His job was to traverse the Kitchen Stadium, checking in with the competing chefs, keeping tabs on all the action, and helping all of us at home understand what was happening during each high-stakes, fast-paced challenge.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Why The Popeyes Jingle Is So Catchy

When it comes to commercials, a good jingle might just be enough to make thoughts of crispy french fries or savory sandwiches stick around in your mind well after your favorite show is back on. There's a reason well-known restaurant jingles like McDonald's "I'm Lovin It" and Subway's "Five Dollar Footlong" have landed spots on Quality Logo Products list of Top 10 Ad Jingles of All Time. According to the promotional products company, there are three criteria that make a jingle successful, and those are being timeless, memorable, and creative.
MUSIC
Mashed

The New Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Will Be The Biggest One Yet

British chef Gordon Ramsay has certainly left his mark on the United States. He's hosted numerous television shows based in the U.S., including "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen." Ramsay also owns plenty of restaurants around the country, with new locations popping up regularly. Ramsay opened his first-ever U.S. establishment...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mashed

The Real Reason Cake Boss Is No Longer On TLC

If you're a fan of baking and like to watch television, chances are you've heard of "The Cake Boss," a popular reality TV series that aired on TLC starting in 2009. The show's star, Buddy Valastro, has made a true name for himself and the family's well-known establishment, Carlo's bakery, through the filming of the show, where he has showcased many elaborate cakes over the years.
TV SHOWS
Robb Report

Michelin-Starred Chef John Fraser Is Bringing Light French Cuisine to Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. French food is often synonymous with indulgence. The butter, the luxurious sauces, the rich meats—all of it adds up to delicious food, sure, but not something you necessarily want to eat all the time. The Michelin-starred chef John Fraser (formerly of Nix) is hoping to take French cuisine in a different direction, though, at his new restaurant La Marchande, which opened Tuesday. Located on Wall Street, inside the new Wall Street Hotel, La Marchande is aiming to be a neighborhood restaurant for New York’s FiDi set. “We’re really trying to have a level of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Ringer

The Enduring Legacy of Anton Ego, As Told by Food Critics

Ahead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the most iconic figure of them all. Check back throughout the week to vote for your favorite characters and read a selection of stories that spotlight some of Pixar’s finest moments. To infinity … and beyond!
MOVIES
Mashed

What Andrew Zimmern Really Thinks About Cooking Competition Shows

Cooking shows have been around for a long time. In America, the first-ever cooking show on a TV network made its debut in 1946 and was called "I Love to Eat." It was simple in concept and featured pioneering culinary legend James Beard showing people how to cook at home (via IMDb). In subsequent years, Julia Child came to capture our attention with her French cooking, and not too long after that, the world saw the top pop off the cooking world with the launch of the television Food Network in 1993 (via Grub Street). Pretty soon, the likes of Emeril Lagasse, Marcus Samuelsson, Nigella Lawson, and Bobby Flay were showing us how to cook. However, according to The Atlantic, the focus of airing cooking shows about cooking started to evolve in the early 2000s and the world saw the advent of the cooking competition show. "Iron Chef America" and "The Next Food Network Star" kicked this trend off and really got that party started.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The TikToker Who Earned A Huge Pride Month Honor

When it comes to recipes, TikTok doesn't always have the best advice, but the platform does serve a meaningful purpose. TikTok has become an important space for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2018, The Washington Post reported that the social media space has helped LGBTQ+ users share their feelings in a supportive environment. As Amit Paley, CEO of The Trevor Project, an organization focused on crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youths, explained to the Post that support is essential "because there are many LGBTQ youth in this country who are not able to get support where they physically are."
LOS ANGELES, CA
