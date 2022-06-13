Sylacauga City Schools readjusting after lightning strike hits central office

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
SCATTERED STORMS LATER TODAY: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with temperatures in the 70s; we rise into the 90s again today with a partly sunny sky. During the heat of the day, random, scattered storms will likely form over the southern 2/3 of the state, and those could pack a punch. SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms today mainly for areas south of I-59.
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews assisted Fairfield Fire Wednesday by fighting a house fire in Fairfield city limits. A BFRS chief said the fire destroyed the large two-story house on Hillside Drive. Firefighters said no one was injured. The chief said Birmingham worked the house fire...
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Calhoun County EMA on top of already hot & humid conditions expected for today, 6/14, severe storms are possible this evening from around 4:00pm -10:00pm. With ample amounts of moisture & instability in place, some of those storms could become “microbursts” later on this afternoon with isolated damaging winds & hail potential.
WEOGUFKA, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey and multiple representatives of the Alabama Forestry Commission were in Coosa County Wednesday afternoon, June 15, to celebrate the reopening of the Flagg Mountain fire tower to the public. The lookout tower, which has been closed to the public for nearly 20 years,...
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Police are investigating crash involving a train and a vehicle. It happened Wednesday afternoon on Logan Road. Police say a woman did not yield at the railroad track and the train hit her vehicle. The woman was trapped, but was rescued. She was airlifted to...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tough job in the scorching sun Tuesday in Birmingham, as a crew moved a small plane from Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport to Southern Museum of Flight. A museum spokesperson said they were moving a Cessna plane from the airport to the museum to be on display,...
It’s not even officially summer yet, but most of Alabama is in the grip of a heatwave this week. Temperatures haven’t been record-breaking so far (though that could change today), but they are well above what is typical for this time of year, according to data from the National Weather Service.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Economic worries are hitting everyone especially with the extreme heat we’ve been seeing in central Alabama. Right now, many are struggling to pay higher utility bills. Between inflation, high gas prices and this heat wave, many are struggling to make ends meet. Thankfully, there are options available for those in need. […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham mail carrier is recovering after she says she was attacked by two pit bulls while delivering mail at a home in the Central Park neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. Tamika Richardson lives in that community on Avenue S. and was working from home and...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
Anniston, AL – Fourth Friday returns for the summer beginning on Friday, June 24th at 6:00 pm. Join the city every fourth Friday of the month June through September from 6pm till 9pm for the monthly street festival. They will have food and artisan vendors, kids activities, various themed shows, the classic car Cruise In, and more.
On Tuesday, as temperatures around the Birmingham metro climbed over 90 degrees, my landlord emailed a notice about our air conditioning use:. “We tend to think that we can set our air conditioning thermostats to whatever temperature we desire and have the air conditioner do its job no matter what. However, this is not the case: there is a limit to how many degrees an air conditioner can realistically cool when comparing temperature differences between inside and outside air,” the company that owns my apartment wrote in an email.
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Marbury Water System has issued an emergency water conservation notice after an issue with its main water supply. According to the office manager, the facility lost two water pumps during Tuesday evening’s storm, prompting the emergency conservation. This has left only one pump for 3,000 homes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two weapons were found at Wenonah High School in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to leaders with Birmingham City Schools. Several dozen students are currently enrolled in summer school classes at Wenonah High School. Birmingham City Schools released this statement:. “As a result of...
Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
A Randolph County teacher is being mourned today after her death from an automobile crash. According to the Randolph County Board of Education, Nyelshulia Lewis Rich, a first grade teacher at Wedowee Elementary, died from injuries in an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon. Rich had been a teacher at the...
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: I-59 NB is now open. A crash has closed I-59 NB near Springville. Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton says the interstate is closed between mile markers 154 and 156.
